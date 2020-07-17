Pentagon Effectively Bans Confederate Flag From Military Bases

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has issued a policy imposing a de facto ban on displaying the Confederate flag at US military bases around the globe, a copy of his memo says, as quoted by Reuters.
"The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols," Esper said.
Earlier on Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing US officials, that the US Defence Department was considering a new policy on displaying flags at military facilities that would ban the use of the Confederate flag, without actually singling it out by name.
Confederate symbols were targeted during anti-racism protests that recently took place across the US, as well as in Europe. Protesters said that they considered those symbols to glorify racism and xenophobia.
Statues of Confederate generals were dismantled by angry crowds during the protests.
US President Donald Trump strongly criticised the removal of Confederate symbols from public view and also spoke against a ban on flying the Confederate flag, insisting that its display is lawful under freedom of speech.
