Eye in the Sky: Minnesota Cops Use UAV Surveillance to Tackle Beach Nudity

It seems that police in Minnesota have employed drones to catch beachgoers who break the law by going naked, local CBS-affiliate WCCO reports.
According to the media outlet, the Golden Valley Police Department has used drones to detect nude and topless people "at Twin Lake, just west of Theodore Wirth Park".
As Golden Valley Police Det. Sgt. Randy Mahlen reportedly explained that this spring and summer, they've received dozens of complaints "regarding people being nude, drinking alcohol or doing drugs at the beach", adding that during the past weeks, officers have been "strictly" educating beachgoers "on the laws".
"It had reached the point where it was time for people to be held accountable for their actions," Mahlen said.
He argued that the use of drones for beach surveillance was legal due to it being a public place.
"What it did was validate all of these complaints we’ve been getting from residents," Mahlen said. "It would be no different than a surveillance camera in a public place for a high-crime area."
The media outlet notes that the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is discussing whether to repeal an ordinance which "bans women from being topless at city parks and beaches".
