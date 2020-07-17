Dad of Ghislaine Maxwell’s Possible Secret Husband ‘Afraid to Say Anything’

In a surprise development, it emerged this week that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time consort and suspected associate, is secretly married but would not reveal the identity of her husband.

Chris Borgerson, the father of Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged partner Scott Borgerson, has told reporters he is “afraid to say anything or make any comment” about a possible secret wedding between the two.

Chris, who is estranged from his son, told The Daily Mail that Scott, a tech CEO and ocean conservation activist, is a “very private” man. He said that he has no idea whether his son is married to the embattled British socialite.

“I don’t know anything and if I did I wouldn’t tell you,” he was quoted as saying, refusing to believe that his son would have left him in the dark about the wedding.

The fact that Ghislaine Maxwell is married emerged during court proceedings this week. The 58-year-old British media heiress was arrested this month on charges of procuring women and underage girls for her close friend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell made “no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse, whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services,” a US prosecutor told Manhattan federal court on Tuesday before a judge denied her bail request.

The news lent credence to the theory that Maxwell is hiding the real extent of her wealth, which could be seized to repay the victims if she is convicted. A secret marriage would make it harder for victims to take away her fortune by court action.

The Daily Mail earlier reported that Maxwell was dating Scott Borgerson and had been living at his home in Manchester-by-the-Sea outside of Boston until December 2019.

Borgerson, the CEO of the maritime analytics firm CargoMetrics, denied ever dating or housing Maxwell, whom he called a “former friend”.