Register
11:11 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking at the National Constitution Center about the Commission on Unalienable Rights in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 16, 2020

    ‘America is Fundamentally Good’: Mike Pompeo Lays Out a Hierarchy of Human Rights

    © REUTERS / Brendan Smialowski/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079913547_0:231:3072:1959_1200x675_80_0_0_2e912b8e8f1a9e2c7b234d4b70db42ed.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007171079913523-america-is-fundamentally-good-mike-pompeo-lays-out-a-hierarchy-of-human-rights/

    The United States’ top diplomat, a devout Evangelical, has said that the American way of life is under threat and that the US should choose to promote those rights that fit most with its national interests.

    Mike Pompeo has spoken out against the “proliferation” of human rights, saying that the United States should prioritise private property and religious freedom.

    The US secretary of state on Thursday unveiled a report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights, a mix of academics and activists he formed a year ago to review the role of human rights in US foreign policy.

    Speaking at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, he acknowledged the moral failures of the United States, like the existence of slavery, removal of Native Americans, and interventionist foreign policy – noting that “America is fundamentally good” nevertheless.

    The secretary of state also appeared to refer to the recent social unrest in the United States, sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd, saying that “the very core of what it means to be an American, indeed the American way of life itself, is under attack”.

    “The rioters pulling down statues thus see nothing wrong with desecrating monuments to those who fought for our unalienable rights – from our founding to the present day,” he said, also attacking The New York Times for spouting “Marxist ideology” over its 1619 Project on the legacy of slavery in the US.

    Mike Pompeo, who is rumoured to nurture plans for a 2024 presidential run, contended that the US should choose which rights to promote because some of them are “foundational” and some aren’t worth defending.

    In its report, the commission wrote that while the 1948 Universal Declaration “does not explicitly establish a hierarchy of rights”, US foreign policy should determine which rights “most accord” with national interests.

    The commission’s report, Pompeo highlighted, gives foremost importance to property rights and religious freedoms. He did not elaborate on the fact that property rights included ownership of people at the time of the United States’ foundation.

    Nor did the diplomat mention the rights which he viewed as inessential, although the current administration has been criticised by rights advocates for restricting access to abortion services for women and stripping transgender people from non-discrimination protections.

    Human rights campaigners have lashed out at Pompeo and the newly-published report, criticising the idea of a selective vision of freedoms that should be defended.

    Amnesty International USA on Thursday called the publication a “dangerous political stunt.”

    “The US government cannot unilaterally redefine which human rights will be respected and which will be ignored,” said Tarah Demant, who leads the group’s Gender, Sexuality and Identity Program.

    “This report, made through an illegitimate process, only further shows the contempt this administration has for human rights and its desire to excise certain rights,” she added.

    “There is this idea that there’s a proliferation of rights that undermines all rights, and that’s simply not the case,” said Amanda Klasing from Human Rights Watch. “You’re not seeing a proliferation of rights; you’re seeing a fuller protection of all rights for all people. And I think that says something that it is seen as threatening to Pompeo and the state department.”

    Tags:
    Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Donald Trump, human rights, George Floyd, United States, Mike Pompeo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse