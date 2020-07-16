US Navy Says 'All Known Fires' Aboard USS Bonhomme Have Been Extinguished

“Our fire teams are investigating every space to verify the absence of fire. Until every space is checked and there are no active fires we will not be able to commence any official investigations,” Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3 said in a Thursday statement.
“We did not know the origin of the fire. We do not know the extent of the damage. It is too early to make any predictions or promises of what the future of the ship will be. We cannot make any conclusions until the investigation is complete.”
Sobeck noted that a total of 63 personnel - 40 US Navy sailors and 23 civilians - were treated for "treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)