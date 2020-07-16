Register
19:49 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Drone

    Damning Docs Reveal US Agencies 'Quickly Dropped' Probe Into Mystery Drone Swarms

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/32/1079433293_0:193:3073:1921_1200x675_80_0_0_46a2acb9ed80e2562a1c699f1b66a5ed.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007161079905916-damning-docs-reveal-us-agencies-quickly-dropped-probe-into-mystery-drone-swarms/

    Now-public documents from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reveal that the agency was quick to abandon its investigation of mysterious drone swarm sightings in Colorado and Nebraska - but not before first asserting that the culprits were not of the US Department of Defense or North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

    Colorado’s Denver Post reported in late December 2019 and early January 2020 that local authorities had been receiving an alarming number of eyewitness reports alleging that pods of large, unidentified drones with 6-foot wingspans appeared to be patrolling the Mountain State.

    State residents also spotted lone drones hovering around a localized area, as if they were actively surveying the space. The majority of the drone sightings reported to law enforcement during this period occurred between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time.

    The continued reports in Colorado, and some parts of Nebraska, prompted a joint meeting on January 6 between local authorities and the FAA, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Army, Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and US Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Representatives from around 77 government agencies were in attendance at the closed-door meeting.

    The Drive, citing redacted FAA documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), revealed on Wednesday that despite the passage of several months, the FAA and the dozens of agencies assisting with the probe ultimately failed in determining who or what was behind the weekslong series of drone swarms.

    Douglas D. Johnson, a volunteer researcher with the Scientific Coalition for Unidentified Aerospace Phenomena Studies and the party who obtained the FAA documents via FOIA, provided the outlet with his own thoughts on how the FAA’s investigation was handled by the federal government.

    "For at least a couple of weeks, the mystery drone flap had the serious attention of top FAA leaders, and at least two US senators. The FAA assigned apparently capable investigators, and mobilized resources from multiple FAA components,” Johnson detailed in his statement.

    “The assistance provided by other federal agencies such as the FBI, DHS [Department of Homeland Security], and military was apparently quite limited, because of the absence of evidence of criminal intent, or of a proximate threat to military assets or other critical infrastructure.”

    Furthermore, “once the aerial activity stopped, it appears that both federal and state agencies quickly dropped the matter,” he noted, “I have not yet seen any evidence of a continuing federal investigation, although there are many documents still not released."

    According to Ian Gregor, public affairs manager for the FAA Pacific Division, the investigation died down around the same time media speculation waned on possible drone operators and their motives.

    “As far as I know, the reports dried up around the middle of January,” the FAA official explained to a reporter in a February 5 email, according to The Drive. “We have not received any information that enabled us to determine what exactly it was that people were seeing and, if they were drones, who was flying them.”

    This timeline would explain the Colorado Department of Public Safety’s January 13 update on the matter, which claimed the state department “has confirmed no incident involving criminal activity.”

    With underwhelming leads and US military denying involvement, inquiring minds will likely return to a number of early theories regarding the drones’ ties and operators.

    Aside from the predictable extraterrestrial argument, possible explanations for the drone pods’ presence included unruly teens playing with their Christmas gifts, tornado research for the University of Colorado Boulder and nongovernment actors attempting to gather intelligence on neighboring state Wyoming’s F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

    The latter theory came about after The Daily Beast reported that witness reports of drones had been filed in counties bordering the facility, which is home to the 90th Missile Wing and some 200 Minuteman nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles enclosed in underground silos.

    While the FAA investigation did not result in many findings, the agency was apparently able to conclude that the Pentagon and NORAD were not linked to the mysterious drone operations.

    Claudio Manno, the FAA’s associate administrator for the Office of Security and Hazardous Materials Safety, detailed in a January 16 email that, three days prior, “the FAA contacted multiple offices within the Pentagon in both the Army and the Office of the Secretary. All provided negative responses. Combined with previous DOD engagement [by FAA] with USAF [US Air Force] and NORAD/NORTHCOM, there is high confidence these are not covert military activities."

    Related:

    Graphic Video: US Cops Discuss How to ‘Cover’ Themselves After Officer Tackles Woman During Arrest
    2020 Can't Get Any Worse? Squirrel Contracts Bubonic Plague in Colorado
    FAA’s New Drone Task Force Hunts for ‘Command Vehicle’ After Mysterious Sightings
    Boeing Hid Key Changes to 737 Max From FAA, Report Claims
    Lengthy Boeing 737 MAX Recertification ‘What FAA Should Have Done Five Years Ago’ - Former IG
    Tags:
    US Department of Defense (DoD), Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, investigation, West, Nebraska, drones, Colorado
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse