Republicans Reportedly Scale Back August Convention to Nominate Trump Amid COVID-19 Surge

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Republican Party will limit attendance at next month’s convention to nominate President Donald Trump for a second term in office in a bid to dodge the coronavirus pandemic raging in several US states, including Florida, where the event will be held, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Attendance will be limited to about 2,500 regular delegates for the first three days, with the crowd allowed to swell to more than 6,000 on the final day, when the convention opens to alternate delegates and some guests for the president's acceptance speech, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a letter to party officials, as quoted in the report.

McDaniel wrote that the party had to abandon plans for a traditional convention celebration to comply with state and local novel coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

The four-day gala will feature a mix of indoor and outdoor events. Delegates also will be subject to on-site temperature checks, aggressive sanitizing protocols, while testing will also be available.

Cases have surged in Florida in recent weeks and some local officials are considering additional shutdowns to try to stem the spread of the virus.

Republicans moved the convention to Jacksonville from the state of North Carolina last month over worries that state and local authorities would not accommodate Trump’s push for a large event to begin the final stretch of his 2020 campaign.