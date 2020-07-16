Michigan Treasure Hunters Prepare for $1 Million Treasure Hunt With Jewels as its Prizes

Johnny Perri, a jeweler from Macomb County, Michigan, has used the entire inventory of his store to set up a unique adventure whose participants will get a chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars, WJBK reports.
According to the media outlet, Johnny and his wife Amy literally buried "a million dollars worth of treasure" across the state, with the jeweler choosing spots "special to his life and his new life as a married man".
"We went through waterfalls, streams, we kayaked everywhere," the jeweler said. "As soon as I release the clues the race is on".
The hunt is not free. In order to participate in one of the “Treasure Quests”, a treasure hunter needs to buy a ticket to become eligible to receive a set of clues, which will point the participant towards the prize, on a predetermined date.
"You follow the riddle, you got a little wit, a little adventure in you, you'll find it quick - I don't expect it to go more than a week," Johnny explained.
The first treasure hunt is expected to kick off on 1 August, with the prize being worth about $4,200.
As the media outlet notes, Johnny launched his endeavor after he decided to close his jewelry business, as "the pinch of the pandemic was too tough on his business".
"Giving people adventure is giving them something to believe in again, besides this Covid crap," he said.
