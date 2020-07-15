Register
21:43 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mariah Valenzuela, 23, says Phoenix Police Officer Michael McGillis manhandled and assaulted her during a January 15, 2020, arrest. She intends to sue the city of Phoenix and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

    Graphic Video: US Cops Discuss How to ‘Cover’ Themselves After Officer Tackles Woman During Arrest

    YouTube/ Josh Kelety
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079896220_90:0:1434:756_1200x675_80_0_0_9d6207781243bdca16cffd3f08347ddf.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007151079896270-graphic-video-us-cops-discuss-how-to-cover-themselves-after-officer-tackles-woman-during-arrest-/

    An officer of Arizona’s Phoenix Police Department (PPD) has been accused of police brutality and assault following the publication of body camera footage showing him tackling a 23-year-old woman during a January traffic stop. Related footage appears to show officers of varying ranks conspiring to protect each other from possible consequences.

    Footage of the January 15 arrest begins with Phoenix Police Officer Michael McGillis notifying the department of an individual who was allegedly going south in a northbound lane. The officer is seen exiting his vehicle and requesting driver Mariah Valenzuela’s license around the 1:05 timestamp.

    “Why am I getting pulled over?” Valenzuela asks after exiting her vehicle.

    Despite her repeating the question twice, the 23-year-old woman is not given a response by McGillis and, at his inquiry, informs the officer that she is not the owner of the vehicle.

    Be advised, the footage below contains scenes that may offend some audiences.

    “Do you have ID on you?” McGillis asks again of Valenzuela, who abruptly replies, “No, why am I getting pulled over?”

    It’s then that the officer instructs her to put her hands behind her back, and a struggle ensues between the two. Valenzuela is overheard letting out blood-curdling screams, as the body camera is obstructed from recording the scene.

    After being slammed to the ground, the 23-year-old driver is then able to clarify to the officer that her ID is in her car. Amid screams and further repetition of her initial question, McGillis informs the woman that she was driving in the wrong lane.

    “Why did you tackle me?” Valenzuela asks while being handcuffed on the ground.

    Seconds later, McGillis appears to slam her into the SUV before asking, “Why don’t you act like a young lady?”

    “You’re manhandling me! You slammed my head!” she screams.

    Valenzuela was escorted to a police cruiser after a PPD sergeant arrived on the scene. She was later charged with resisting arrest by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

    However, questions regarding the PPD’s ethics and possible misconduct have arisen as additional video from the accompanying sergeant’s body camera appeared to show the officers discussing how to cover up any possible wrongdoing during the arrest.

    “She’s like super emotional, super looney tunes,” the sergeant is overheard alleging to Lt. Erik Dobrnasky, noting that he is about to file a use of force report on McGillis’ encounter.

    Be advised, the footage below contains scenes that may offend some audiences.

    “I’m getting ready to review the body camera right now, she’s super all over the place,” the sergeant is heard saying in the recording.

    “Review the camera, make sure it looks good to go, and then we’ll do the use of force just to CYA everybody, cover them,” Dobrnasky responds, using the slang for “cover your a**.”

    Brian Foster, Valenzuela's attorney, revealed to local news outlet Arizona Republic that he has filed a notice of claim against the city of Phoenix and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Foster’s forthcoming lawsuit seeks $2 million for his client and accuses McGillis of assault and police brutality.

    A Wednesday PPD release on the traffic stop detailed, “The Phoenix Police Department Professional Standards Bureau evaluated the body worn camera and other evidence, and determined there was no violation of policy on behalf of Officer McGillis.”

    The department also claimed the cop has “no other sustained allegations of misconduct within the last five years.”

    This incident comes just a year after PPD Officer Christopher Meyer was seen threatening couple Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper at gunpoint after their 4-year-old daughter swiped a baby doll from a local Family Dollar store.

    Ames and Harper went on to file a $10 million lawsuit against the city of Phoenix, and Meyer was ultimately terminated from the force in October 2019 - despite the disciplinary review board recommending the officer be suspended without pay for six weeks.

    “In this case, a 240-hour suspension is not sufficient to reverse the adverse effects of his actions on our department and our community,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said at the time.

    Related:

    ‘Wipe ‘Em Off the F**king Map’: US Cops Fired After Threatening to ‘Slaughter’ Black Residents
    Part 2 of 3: Crafting the Warrior Cop: How US Police ‘Brought the War Home’ as a Paramilitary Force
    Part 3: Training the Warrior Cop: US Empire is a Laboratory for Militarized Policing
    ‘Please God, Help’: US Man Killed After Cops Deploy Stun Gun Over 50 Times During Arrest - Video
    Graphic Video: Probe Launched After US Cop Filmed Kneeling on Man's Head
    Tags:
    DUI, abuse, Traffic Stop, arrest, assault, police brutality, Phoenix Police Department, Phoenix, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse