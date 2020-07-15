Register
12:31 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Arlington Presbyterian Church

    American Church Sells Its Building Amid Falling Revenue to Erect Affordable Housing

    © CC BY 2.0 / Cliff / Arlington Presbyterian Church
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079891337_0:109:3072:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_274ee104b193151b9923b03905cf81c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007151079891325-american-church-sells-its-building-amid-falling-revenue-to-erect-affordable-housing/

    Even before coronavirus pandemic hit the world, leading to widespread bans on large social gatherings, American religious organizations have reportedly been facing falling attendance numbers. This only raised earlier calls from affordable-housing advocates about transfer of churches’ property to those who potentially need it more.

    In 2016, the Arlington Presbyterian Church in Virginia sold its building to Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH), a nonprofit organisation, amid falling attendance numbers and donations. The structure was then levelled to make way for a 173-unit complex in its place, according to Bloomberg. The Church is now leasing only the ground floor of the new seven-story building to serve its parishioners.

    According to APAH’s CEO, Nina Janopaul, they had “an alignment of mission” with the Presbyterian Church.

    “Their mantra was, the church is the people and the mission, not the building,” she said.

    Bloomberg cited the example of this $71 million project to discuss calls from advocates of more affordable housing to consider the potential transfer of thousands of acres of land owned by religious organisations in the US to serve the poor and homeless.

    Church membership and attendance have been falling in the US in recent years, even prior to coronavirus crisis, according to polls. The crisis has only exacerbated this existing trend, effectively bringing the physical presence of church-goers down to zero during lockdown times (albeit with some vocal exceptions, as some have chosen to break the rules). Unsurprisingly, this has had a negative effect on the institutions’ finances, prompting tens of thousands of religious organisations to turn to the Trump administration's Paycheck Protection Programme CARES Act for forgivable cash infusions.

    Plunging donations and outflowing savings are now threatening religious organisations with closure, according to the president of an evangelical research firm, Barna Group, who said in May that one in five American churches could shut down within a year and a half.

    The institutions, which do not usually need to pay taxes for the property they own, may thus find a way to improve their financial situation and help those in need, by selling or redeveloping their possessions into affordable housing, advocates say. Some shuttered houses of worship may already have no other choice.

    “Land that belongs to faith communities is supposed to be for the services of the vulnerable,” said Monica Ball, one of the leaders of Yes in God’s Back Yard (YIGBY), a movement in San Diego, as quoted by Bloomberg. “If [the coronavirus] leaves us with more open space to build more desperately needed housing, amen.”

    Recent legislation passed by the US Senate in late June may significantly help with this in states like California, where the crisis of affordable housing is potentially acute.

    In 2016, New York’s Local Initiatives Support Corp (LISC) has already helped five religious organisations convert their properties into affordable housing with design and legal matters. After coronavirus pandemic, the trend may continue.

    Tags:
    church, Donald Trump, COVID-19, coronavirus, Virginia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse