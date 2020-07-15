Register
11:42 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dollars

    Banking Cartel to Siphon Off $18 Billion in Fees for Processing PPP Relief Loans During Pandemic

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (477)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_a0d08febdb0c2a4bca1ca240448c33b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007151079891120-banking-cartel-to-siphon-off-18-billion-in-fees-for-processing-ppp-relief-loans-during-pandemic/

    The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act , a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law by President Trump in March in response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, provides for a Paycheck Protection Program extending forgivable loans to small businesses.

    World banks are looking to siphon off some $18 billion in fees for facilitating the settlement of small business relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that originated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Washington Center for Equitable Growth’s (WCEG) policy director, Amanda Fischer, is cited by The Intercept as saying.

    Fischer refers to a recent report from the WCEG, according to which financial institutions will collect around 3 percent of the aggregate total of $640 billion in PPP relief loans, just for processing the funds.

    “If we did it through a public institution, there would be [more than] $140 billion left,” Fischer underscored, as opposed to the $130 billion still available for Americans.

    Typically, banks resort to the fees to cover some of the costs that come with processing loans, such as call center time, employee hours spent on paperwork, besides risks in case some loans turn out to be fraudulent, says Fischer, however, the PPP loans are government-funded, which means the risks in this case ought to be negligible.

    A Citibank branch logo
    © REUTERS / Robert Galbraith
    A Citibank branch logo

    “Basically it’s free money,” claims Fischer, pointing to the hefty boons the arrangement entails for certain banks like JP Morgan Chase, which could obtain $864 million and New Jersey-based Cross River Bank potentially looking at $163 million in fees.

    The WCEG policy director explains that lack existing public infrastructure in the US ready to quickly get money out to struggling businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a situation where banks are “siphoning money off of the relief program”.

    Slamming this as a “failure of preparedness,” Fischer adds:

    “We should have invested in better systems.”

    Previously the Small Business Association (SBA), that handles PPP relief programs, came under fire for not facilitating change to the infrastructure around accessing disaster relief funds. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the SBA was unable to manage the situation on its own, with Congress mandating that relief loans be run through banks.

    Although deploring the situation, Fischer agreed that at the time it was too late to look for other options, saying:

    “It’s hard to build the plane while you’re flying it.”

    Besides the programme allowing banks to “skim” relief money, relying on these firms meant an uneven distribution of funds, claims Fischer, pointing to a study that found areas served by four of the largest US banks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank, and Bank of America — had seemingly “underperformed” in providing PPP funding to businesses.

    Headquarters of JPMorgan Chase finance company in New York, the USA.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Headquarters of JPMorgan Chase finance company in New York, the USA.

    While voicing surprise at how little public comment there has been regarding the banks capturing such hefty sums in fees, Fischer pointed to a surge of outrage targeting companies and people that seemingly didn’t appear deserving of received PPP loans.

    While the $18 billion collected by banks “is technically above board,” says the Policy Director of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, she adds:

    “But it’s a much bigger grift than some elderly person getting a check because their spouse died three months ago.”

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (477)

    Related:

    JP Morgan Billionaire Torn to Shreds on Twitter Over Call for Fairer Post-COVID-19 World
    US Banks Reportedly Set to Seize Oil and Gas Assets Fearing Energy Firms Bankruptcy
    Bill Gates and His 'War Against Cash' Are a Threat to Our Liberty, Economist Warns
    US Fed Warns of 'Severe Disruptions' to Economy Over COVID-19, Vows Efforts to Limit Them
    Tags:
    JP Morgan Chase, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse