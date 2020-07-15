Register
05:35 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Texas Tech head coach Tommy Tuberville celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football game against the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, 22 October 2011.

    Tommy Tuberville Wins Alabama GOP Senate Primary Runoff Against Ex-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions

    © REUTERS / Brandon Wade
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079887018_0:5:2757:1556_1200x675_80_0_0_d2c66176045526d8ce5f65da594e8269.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007151079886994-tommy-tuberville-wins-alabama-gop-senate-primary-runoff-against-ex-us-attorney-general-jeff/

    Tommy Tuberville, a first-time candidate and former Auburn University football coach, was said to have achieved the victory thanks to US President Donald Trump’s endowment and the president’s hostility towards his rival, former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    Tommy Tuberville, supported  by President Donald Trump, has became the Republican nominee for Alabama's US Senate race following his victory in the state's GOP primary runoff against former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

    Although Sessions, who served as Senator from Alabama for two decades, was the first Republican lawmaker to endorse Trump's election in the 2016 presidential race, he was not able to receive the president’s support in Tuesday’s primary due to his conflict with the POTUS.

    Sessions was appointed by Trump as US Attorney General in 2017, but was forced out of the office in 2018 after he distanced himself from the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the last US election.

    Following the revelation of the primary’s results, President Trump took to Twitter to celebrate Tuberville’s win, saying that the former football coach “Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama” instead of Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

    “Wow, just called! @TTuberville - Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. @DougJones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd,” Trump Tweeted.

    Ex-attorney general Sessions commented on his losing of the Republican Senate nomination, defending his refusal to get involved in the Russia investigation. He said that saying he is leaving elected office with “no regret” and with his “integrity intact”.

    “I leave with no regrets. I was honoured to serve the people of Alabama in the Senate and I was extraordinarily proud of the accomplishments we had as attorney general. On recusal, I followed the law. I did the right thing, and I saved the president’s bacon in the process. Any other action to try to squelch an investigation in that environment would not have worked, it would have really been a catastrophe and I’m so glad it finally ended after a prolonged time and the president has been cleared,” Sessions said in a statement.

    Related:

    Netizens Drag Trump for Turning News Conference on China Into ‘Anti-Biden Monologue’
    NYT to Move Part of Its Hong Kong Office to Seoul as Trump Ends Preferential US Treatment of City
    ‘Complicit Barbie’: Ivanka Trump Scolded After Telling Unemployed Americans to Find New Careers
    Ex-Trumpist Ann Coulter Trashed Online as She Rips 'Disloyal Actual Retard' Trump in Twitter Rant
    ‘No Longer Yellow’: Twitter Confused as Trump’s Hair Seemingly Changes Colour to Grey
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, US Senate, GOP Primary, Election, Alabama, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse