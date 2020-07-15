Register
01:51 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2020.

    Fauci Urges US to Repair Broken Ties With WHO Over Coronavirus Pandemic

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (476)
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079886426_0:0:2949:1659_1200x675_80_0_0_8f1fda3458b1cc0d52dba9b8c5a76d49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007151079886467-fauci-urges-us-to-repair-broken-ties-with-who-over-coronavirus-pandemic/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci urged the US to restore ties with the UN World Health Organization (WHO), which he said is needed for the world to confront pandemics like the current coronavirus crisis, according to a virtual address to students at Georgetown University.

    “They are an imperfect organization. They have made mistakes, but I would like to see the mistakes corrected and for them to be much more in line with the kind of things we need,” Fauci said on Tuesday. “So I hope that this kind of tension between the United States and the WHO somehow or other ultimately gets settled in a favorable way because the world does need the WHO for outbreaks like this.”

    US President Donald Trump has notified the WHO of the United States’ plans to leave the organization, citing early mistakes by the organization such as repeating Chinese claims that the virus could be easily contained because it is not readily spread from human to human.

    Conflicting reports of a purported White House memo earlier this week - denied by the Trump administration - that criticized Fauci over past advice on the novel coronavirus did not come up in the hour-long event.

    However, a dearth of public briefings by the White House coronavirus task force, of which Fauci is a member, as well as the Trump administration’s repeated denial of permission for Fauci to testify before Congress, continue to fuel speculation that Trump wants to fire Fauci, who otherwise enjoys some protection from presidential outrage as a civil servant, according to media reports.

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    In the meanwhile, the top health expert said that progress in developing a vaccine for the coronavirus indicates that one could be developed this year although widespread distribution will require additional time.

    "We’re in a pretty good place when it comes to vaccines," Fauci said on Tuesday. "If things work out as we hope they do, I think by the end of this year and the beginning of calendar year 2021, we will have enough information to know whether the [vaccine] candidates that were dealing with are safe and effective."

    Without disclosing details, Fauci also said that one of the most promising vaccine candidates thus far - one already proven both safe and effective in triggering immunity, will be announced later this week.

    However, the question of how long a coronavirus immunity could take a year or more for researchers to answer, Fauci said.

    Hopefully a vaccine would give protection that is at least long enough for "one full seasonal cycle, hopefully more." Should the immunity period fall short, Fauci added that booster shots could be used to reinforce a fading immunity.

    Hundreds of vaccines are under development with more than a dozen now in phase 3 trials, according to media reports.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (476)

    Related:

    Bolsonaro Threatens to Follow in US Footsteps and Leave WHO
    US Navy Refuses to Reinstate Fired Carrier Captain Who Raised Alarm Over COVID-19 Outbreak
    Biden Promises to Rejoin WHO on 'First Day' as US President
    Trump Threatens 10-Year Sentence for 'Anarchists' Who Vandalized George Washington Statue
    Trump Aide Says People Who Leaked Partial Report on Taliban Bounties to NYT Will 'Go to Jail'
    Tags:
    Vaccine, Anthony Fauci, coronavirus, COVID-19, World Health Organization (WHO), US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse