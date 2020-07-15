‘Complicit Barbie’: Ivanka Trump Scolded After Telling Unemployed Americans to Find New Careers

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter on July 14 to launch the “Find Something New” ad campaign, which has been backed by Apple Inc. and IBM Corp., according to the Associated Press.
More than ever our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers is focused on helping Americans 🇺🇸 bolster skills to find new jobs + navigate career transitions.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2020
Today we are launching the #FindSomethingNew ad campaign!https://t.co/gS1JL50lcU
Speaking to the outlet, Ivanka Trump noted that many Americans have been needing to explore a “new trajectory” for quite some time - mostly because of automation.
“Now as a result of COVID, people need to, unfortunately, in some cases, learn a completely new skill,” she said, speaking of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
However, many netizens responded to the adviser’s suggestion by arguing that she had simply reinvented the age-old phrase “let them eat cake” - just in time for Bastille Day.
Ivanka Trump, aka Complicit Barbie, lives in a fantasy bubble of privilege, grift, and nepotism.— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 14, 2020
She doesn't know a damn thing about "struggle."
But she will soon, when we #FindSomethingNew and can finally say #ByeIvanka. pic.twitter.com/4ReG8X2hm5
The White House is literally promoting the idea that people who are unemployed should “find something new.”— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 14, 2020
That’s Trump’s way of saying, “give up on your dreams because I failed you.”#FindSomethingNew
Oh wow, #FindSomethingNew, it was so simple, why didn't we think of that Complicit Vapid Barbie?— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 14, 2020
We could've just asked daddy to find us a job we were ill-equipped and unfit for because we were bored!
And here we thought Eric was the stupid one. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/W4vCZCCAsI
Her vapid, arrogance displayed in every part of this tweet and "ad campaign" takes unmitigated gall to a new level— Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) July 14, 2020
If you would only look (& daddy employed you your whole life) you too could #findsomethingnew like going from slave labor employing crook to WH staff crook https://t.co/OnJxOlEGFJ
Ivanka will have to #FindSomethingNew when her dad loses his re-election this November.— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 14, 2020
i suspect many americans will #FindSomethingNew this november, including a president who doesn't put his spoiled princess daughter in a government job— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 14, 2020
Both Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, also an adviser to the president, have been able to maintain their businesses during their time in the White House. While Ivanka has secured a number of trademarks from China, firms run by Kushner’s relatives more recently received millions of dollars as part of the Paycheck Protection Program’s emergency pandemic loans.
Citing data from the Small Business Administration, Business Insider reported that “a handful of Kushner-connected entities” got in on the loans, including Observer Holdings and Princeton Forrestal LLC.
