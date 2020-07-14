US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized Over Possible Infection

"She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the Supreme Court statement read.
"The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."
Ginsburg was previously at the Baltimore hospital in May and underwent a nonsurgical treatment for acute cholecystitis - a benign gallbladder condition.
The justice went through a "three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy" as part of her radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas in August 2019.
She also took a hiatus from the Supreme Court in December 2018 to have cancerous nodules removed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)