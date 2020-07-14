Why So Not Serious? Donald Trump Was Only After 'Free Publicity' in 2016 Election, His Niece Claims

Mary Trump, niece of the current President of the United States Donald Trump, has revealed exactly how serious the former initially treated the election of 2016.
In her book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man", Mary claimed that Trump merely sought "free publicity for his brand".
"I didn’t take it seriously. I didn’t think Donald took it seriously", she wrote.
The book's author also mentions conversing with her aunt, Trump's sister Maryanne, who allegedly didn't believe that Donald would get elected as president and even called him a "clown".
Earlier this week, Judge Hal Greenwald of the New York State Supreme Court ruled on Monday that publication of Mary Trump's book can go forward, rejecting White House attempts to block publication of the book.
