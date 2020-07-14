Hillary Clinton Says She Will Accept It If People Vote For Trump in November, but 'Not Happily’

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested that Donald Trump may not be willing to “quietly” leave the White House if he loses November election, urging the United States to be “ready” for such an eventuality, according to her Monday comments to Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show”.
When asked by the show’s host as to whether Trump will “try and undermine the entire election” by blaming mail-in voting in case he does not like the November result, Clinton said that it was “a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he's going to go quietly or not”.Unlike the president, the former first lady is an outspoken advocate of postal voting. She suggested during the interview that the Republican party was trying to “prevent many people who they think won’t vote for them from voting” and was trying “to make vote by mail as difficult as possible”.
“All the games that are played and all of the photo IDs and any kind of restrictions that can be imposed to try and keep the vote down in places that aren’t going to vote for Republicans - that's the real danger to the integrity of our election, that combined with disinformation and misinformation and all the online shenanigans we saw in 2016”, the former 2016 presidential runner claimed.
Clinton said that “we’ll accept”, although “not happily”, if people vote for Donald Trump “for whatever reason”. However, she added that it was unlikely, in her view.
“But I don’t think that’s what will happen, because I think the more people who can actually get to the polls, whether by mail or in person, and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have”, she said.
“And then it will be a win both in the popular vote and the Electoral College”, the former Democratic runner concluded.
Clinton now openly supports Joe Biden’s presidential bid.
All comments
Show new comments (0)