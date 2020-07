Hillary Clinton Says She Will Accept It If People Vote For Trump in November, but 'Not Happily’

US President Donald Trump is not a fan of mail-in ballots, claiming that this postal system could potentially lead to fraud and even interference from foreign countries. For his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, however, postal voting is a way of ensuring a “fair election”.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested that Donald Trump may not be willing to “quietly” leave the White House if he loses November election, urging the United States to be “ready” for such an eventuality, according to her Monday comments to Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show”.

When asked by the show’s host as to whether Trump will “try and undermine the entire election” by blaming mail-in voting in case he does not like the November result, Clinton said that it was “a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he's going to go quietly or not”.

“All the games that are played and all of the photo IDs and any kind of restrictions that can be imposed to try and keep the vote down in places that aren’t going to vote for Republicans - that's the real danger to the integrity of our election, that combined with disinformation and misinformation and all the online shenanigans we saw in 2016”, the former 2016 presidential runner claimed.

Unlike the president, the former first lady is an outspoken advocate of postal voting. She suggested during the interview that the Republican party was trying to “prevent many people who they think won’t vote for them from voting” and was trying “to make vote by mail as difficult as possible”.

Clinton said that “we’ll accept”, although “not happily”, if people vote for Donald Trump “for whatever reason”. However, she added that it was unlikely, in her view.

“But I don’t think that’s what will happen, because I think the more people who can actually get to the polls, whether by mail or in person, and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have”, she said.

“And then it will be a win both in the popular vote and the Electoral College”, the former Democratic runner concluded.

Clinton now openly supports Joe Biden’s presidential bid.

The mail-in voting was harshly criticised by Donald Trump as being potentially fraudulent. In May, Twitter even flagged President Trump’s post criticising mail-in ballots system for containing “potentially misleading information about voting processes”. However, on Monday, Trump went as far as to allege on the platform that “millions of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries, and others” during a “rigged” November election.