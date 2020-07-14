Register
01:53 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference announcing charges against attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against U.S. President Donald Trump, with extorting more than $20 million from Nike according to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities in New York, U.S., March 25, 2019.

    Former US Prosecutor: Attorney General Barr’s Request He Resign ‘Could Be Seen as a Quid Pro Quo’

    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/09/1079680902_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d1058d25f0d32958d3e4ef610d756a12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007141079876118-former-us-prosecutor-attorney-general-barrs-request-he-resign-could-be-seen-as-a-quid-pro-quo/

    According to the ousted US attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Attorney General Bill Barr asking him to resign in exchange for another posting could potentially be seen as corruption.

    The House Judiciary Committee on Monday released the transcript of its closed-door hearing with Geoffrey Berman, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, who had been overseeing the prosecution of alleged criminal activity by several associates of US President Donald Trump.

    Since taking office in 2018, ​Berman has overseen the prosecution of several Trump associates, including his former lawyer Michael Cohen and his current lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Berman also oversaw an investigation into disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who had ties to Trump and other prominent politicians. However, Berman was ousted from his position last month by US Attorney General Bill Barr, who said that Trump had requested that he be fired.

    In his testimony, Berman said that he was taken aback by how Barr tried to replace him, stating according to the transcript that “the irregular and unexplained actions by the attorney general raised serious concerns for me.”

    According to Berman, Barr asked him to resign his position so that it would “create an opening for SEC [US Securities and Exchange Commission] Chairman Jay Clayton to be nominated for US attorney for the Southern District of New York.” 

    “Why did the attorney general say that I was stepping down when he knew I had neither resigned nor been fired?” Berman asked rhetorically, while responding to questions from Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY). “Why did the attorney general not tell me the actual reason he was asking me to resign instead of saying that it was to get Clayton into the position?”

    House Democrats believe that Berman’s testimony may support their convictions that the Justice Department has been politicized by Barr, Axios reported.

    In his testimony, Berman said that Barr warned he would be fired if he did not resign from his position and also said that getting fired “would not be good for [his] resume or future job prospects.” 

    In addition, Berman said that a news release issued by the US Department of Justice on June 19 that announced he would be stepping down was false. In response to that news release, Berman also released a statement on June 19, in which he wrote: “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.”

    Berman also noted during his testimony that he challenged his firing because his “sole goal” was to make sure that ongoing investigations he was overseeing “would go forward without disruption and delay.” 

    Berman also said that Barr’s request that he resign could be seen as a quid pro quo. 

    “You know, he wanted me to resign to take a position. I assume you could call that a quid pro quo. You resign and you get this, that would mean quid pro quo,” Berman said in his testimony. 

    When he was later asked to further clarify those comments, he said: “it could be seen as a quid pro quo, his offering me a job in exchange for my resignation.” According to Berman, Barr said that there was a job opening at the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

    Berman on June 20 agreed to step down after Barr agreed to let Berman’s top deputy, Audrey Strauss, take over the reins as acting US attorney for SDNY, instead of US Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito, whom Barr wanted to temporarily take over the position until Clayton could be confirmed by the US Senate.

    Related:

    Fired US Attorney Geoffrey Berman to Testify Before Congress Next Week – Report
    Over 100 Former Manhattan Prosecutors Condemn Trump’s Decision to Fire US Attorney Geoffrey Berman
    US Attorney General Barr Says Trump Has Fired Manhattan Attorney Geoffrey Berman
    AG William Barr Thought Robert Mueller Looked 'Tired and Old' When They Met
    Manhattan Attorney Geoffrey Berman Steps Down to 'Respect Normal Operation of Law'
    Tags:
    testimony, Geoffrey Berman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayans Pedro Cea, Hector Scarone and Hector Castro (from L) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup soccer final in Montevideo 30 July 1930
    Historic 13 July in 15 Photos of First FIFA World Cup in 1930
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse