New York Judge Rejects Trump Family Efforts to Prevent Publication of Niece's Memoir

Judge Hal Greenwald of the New York State Supreme Court ruled on Monday that publication of Mary Trump's book about US President Donald Trump can go forward.
The judge rejected the Trump family's arguments in attempting to block publication of the book, ordering that a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump be lifted, and denying a temporary injunction blocking the publication of her tell-all book by Simon & Schuster. The book is due to go on sale starting on Tuesday.
“The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern," Ted Boutrous, Mary Trump's legal counsel, said in a statement on Twitter. "The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy. Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves.”
