DoJ Releases Clemency Order Trump Signed for Associate Roger Stone

In the clemency order, Trump clarifies questions raised by the news he was ending Stone's sentence early.
"I commute the entirety of the prison sentence imposed upon the said Roger Jason Stone, Jr., to expire immediately; I also commute the entirety of the two-year term of supervised release with all its conditions; and finally, I remit any unpaid remainder of the $20,000 fine imposed," the order reads.
Trump announced on July 10 that he had signed the clemency order, calling the charges against Stone "unfair" and noting the 67-year-old political operative had "already suffered greatly."
Stone was arrested by the FBI in January 2019 in connection with previous testimony given by Stone to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Stone was never charged for the Russiagate-connected reasons for his testimony - namely, his false claim that while one of Trump's election campaign advisers in 2016, he spoke with WikiLeaks about the website's anticipated release of the hacked Democratic National Committee emails.
Instead, he was charged and found guilty on seven so-called "procedural" charges arising from the investigation, including giving false testimony to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
