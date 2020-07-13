US Government Urges Court to Deny Bail to Ghislaine Maxwell in Jeffrey Epstein Case

US federal prosecutors have redoubled their efforts to oppose attempts by Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and suspected associate of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, to be released on bail, arguing that she could potentially attempt to flee justice. They added that Maxwell doesn't have a right to special treatment over concerns she could contract COVID-19 in jail.
"Because there is no set of conditions short of incarceration that can reasonably assure the defendant's appearance, the government urges the court to detain her", the federal prosecutors said.
The prosecutors went on to stress that the upcoming hearing in Maxwell's case on 14 July will be attended by at least one of the late sex trafficker’s victims and added that if the socialite flees on bail, the victims could be "denied justice".
Maxwell was hiding for nearly a year from American law enforcement, but her lawyers claim she was only trying to escape media attention. In a recent court filing, however, federal prosecutors revealed the details of the socialite's arrest, saying that she fled to another room "quickly shutting a door behind her" upon seeing the FBI raiding her home in New Hampshire on 2 July.
The FBI eventually breached the room and detained Maxwell. They also found her phone wrapped in tin foil, which, as the prosecutors suggested, was an attempt at hiding from law enforcements, albeit a futile one.
