Register
05:58 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 11, 2020

    'Poll-Driven Plagiarist': WH Adviser Accuses Biden of 'Ripping Off' Trump's 'Buy American' Plan

    © REUTERS / Bastiaan Slabbers
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/13/1079621330_0:234:3074:1962_1200x675_80_0_0_c6602317e6f5f8158a2698a0ad25e1c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007131079866559-poll-driven-plagiarist-wh-adviser-accuses-biden-of-ripping-off-trumps-buy-american-plan/

    Last week, Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for "plagiarising" his economic plan, claiming that even if he is elected president in November, the former US vice president won't be able to bring his plan to life.

    White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has accused presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of trying to copy part of President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign's economic plan.

    "He's just blatantly ripping off the president's 'Buy American' agenda, which goes back to the president going down the escalator with beautiful Melania", Navarro told Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday.

    The White House adviser described the former US vice president as a "poll-driven plagiarist", adding that he was "astonished by that, given Joe Biden’s history".

    Navarro added that he had "personally been at the president's side when he signed at least seven Buy American orders, and that's seven more than Biden signed or Obama signed during their term".

    Joe Biden, Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former vice president, meets with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and delivers remarks on health care during a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / MARK MAKELA
    Joe Biden, Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former vice president, meets with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and delivers remarks on health care during a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 25, 2020.

    The remarks echoed those by Donald Trump Jr, who said in an interview with Fox News last week that the presumptive Democratic presidential hopeful's economic plan is "asinine".

    "You know that Joe Biden can sell this notion of now we’re going to buy American after 50 years of legislation that sent our jobs, that sent our American Dream to China", the president's oldest son said.

    He spoke after President Trump blamed Biden for "plagiarising" POTUS’s economic plan, while still keeping some proposals favoured by the "radical left".

    Trump claimed that even if Biden wins the 3 November presidential election, he won't be able to bring his plan to life precisely due to such ideas.

    "He plagiarised from me, but he could never pull it off. He likes plagiarising. It's a plan that is very radical left. But he said the right things because he's copying what I've done, but the difference is he can't do it", the US president told reporters on Friday.

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 11, 2020
    © REUTERS / Bastiaan Slabbers
    Biden Beats Trump in Key Six Battleground States - Survey
    He claimed that tax cuts and deregulation of the economy were the two key moves that helped him build "the greatest economy [the US] ever had" and that without them Biden's plan is bound to fail.

    Biden's "Build Back Better" economic plan stipulates that a $400 billion government investment should be allocated for the purchase of US goods and services, while $300 billion would be invested in research and development, including on 5G technologies and artificial intelligence.

    Some perceived the plan as a blueprint that bears some similarities to Donald Trump’s 2016 "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan and his emphasis on employment in American manufacturing.

    Biden aides, however, rejected it, insisting that the Democratic candidate’s appeal is more "coherent" than Trump's. According to the Biden campaign, President Trump has had four years to implement "Buy American" policies but has never succeeded in doing so.

    Related:

    The Mystery of Joe Biden's Appeal: Why Ex-Vice President is Leading Trump in Race for White House
    Battle of Wits: Trump Reportedly Mulls Challenging Biden to a Cognitive Test
    Trump’s Bashing of Biden Over Virus Death Toll-Related Remarks Rattles Online Crowd
    Trump Says He Has Done More for Black People as President Than Biden Did in a Lifetime
    Tags:
    plan, economy, election, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse