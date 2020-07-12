Shooting and Stabbing in Washington State Leave Two Dead, Another Two Injured

Two people died and another two were injured in a shooting and stabbing at an apartment complex in Bellevue, Washington on Saturday night, local police said via Twitter.
After arriving at the building, police officers found a dead body and three injured persons - one of whom later died at the crime scene despite life-saving efforts. The other two, a man and a woman, were hospitalised. The woman's life is not in danger, while the man's injuries are critical, the chief of police said.
A preliminary investigation found that the killing was not random. However, there was no danger to the local community, police assured.
