Register
21:26 GMT10 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A burnt Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat lies on the ground during a protest against racial injustice near the site of a rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020.

    Probe Launched After ‘MAGA’ Listed in US Army Handout as Sign of White Supremacist Sympathies

    © REUTERS / LAWRENCE BRYANT
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/03/1079680343_0:0:3642:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_25d30ac369836782ed1df072e16c8e14.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007101079852384-probe-launched-after-maga-listed-in-us-army-handout-as-sign-of-white-supremacist-sympathies/

    A US Army investigation is now underway following the alleged accidental distribution of a handout which designated US President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan as a possible indicator of covert white supremacy sympathizers.

    US Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) took to Twitter on Wednesday to condemn what his office described as “deeply offensive and racist” propaganda “distributed to Redstone Arsenal civilian and uniformed personnel in clear violation of the Hatch Act.”

    The Hatch Act prohibits federal government employees from participating in certain partisan, political activities. Brooks argued that the inclusion of “Make American Great Again” in the handout was a decision that should result in the authors being fired.

    The handout in question was recently distributed during the US Army’s Operation Inclusion, which took place at the Redstone Arsenal Army post in Alabama. Brooks reposted the handout’s accompanying graphic, which was reportedly included in a Monday email invite to the event.
    The graphic, entitled “Things to Think About,” distinguished between overt and covert signs of white supremacy. Acts such as blackface, hate crimes and lynching were described as overt, socially unacceptable acts of white supremacy, while acts such as tone policing, the reinforcement of respectability politics and “hiring discrimination” were listed as more socially acceptable, or “covert,” forms of white supremacy in the US.

    Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith told the Army Times that “as soon as Department of the Army leaders were made aware of these products the Army initiated a 15-6 investigation to determine how this happened. The Army does not condone the use of phrases that indicate political support. The Army is and will continue to remain an apolitical organization.”

    She also noted that “slides - copied from a non-government website - included a word cloud with phrases that were intended to spark conversation; however, the document was predecisional and inappropriate for the discussion.”

    According to an event flier reposted by Team Redstone, the arsenal’s official Facebook fan page, Operation Inclusion - a two day, voluntary event - was held “in response to the global unrest surrounding incidents of racism, discrimination and loss of life.”

    The launch of an Army Regulation 15-6 investigation means an officer has been appointed to investigate possible misconduct. However, any wrongdoing will not be announced by the service until after a commander has reviewed the officer’s report and recommendations and made their own decision.

    Related:

    Florida, California, Texas See Record Daily COVID-19 Deaths Amid Push to Reopen US States
    Trump Orders Treasury to Review Tax-Exempt Status of 'Radical Left' Schools
    Trump Says Biden 'Plagiarized' His Economic Plan, But Won't Be Able to Bring It to Life
    Videos: NYC ‘Liberating’ 5th Avenue With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Near Trump Tower - Mayor
    Former Trump Fixer Cohen Back in Federal Custody After Being Spotted at NYC Restaurant
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse