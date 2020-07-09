Register
    FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York

    'Delusions of Grandeur’: Monica Lewinsky Tweet Sets Netizens Betting on Kanye West Presidential Bid

    © REUTERS / Evan Agostini
    US
    Yet another contender for the Oval office has seemingly emerged, with 43-year old African-American rapper Kanye West announcing via Twitter that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the November poll. Many took to social media to weigh in on whether the announcement was made in jest or ought to be taken seriously.

    Monica Lewinsky has gone on Twitter to weigh in on the debate stirred by American rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian Kanye West, who announced last week that he would be running for president of the United States.

    Lewinsky, known for her torrid affair with then-president Bill Clinton in 1995 when she was a 22-year old White House intern, which resulted in scandal when their relationship came to light in 1998, queried via Twitter if people were making bets yet on whether West’s run was “a reality show stunt”.

    ​Netizens quickly picked up on the tweet, making their own suggestions, with some convinced it was nothing more than a stunt to garner attention.

    ​Others saw a connection to the current incumbent of the White House.

    ​Some netizens suggested taking the bid more seriously.

    ​One of the world's best selling music artists Kanye West, 43, caused a stir earlier as he voiced his intention on US Independence Day to run for the Oval office.

    The flamboyant hip-hop artist tweeted he was running for president of the United States, adding the hashtag #2020VISION and saying that it is important to "realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future".

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / Danny Moloshok
    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020

    The billionaire, previously known as a supporter of Donald Trump, earlier said in a Forbes interview that he was breaking ranks with the president after having lost confidence in him over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd.

    West, who proclaims himself to be a “born again” Christian, said he was also anti-abortion and anti-vaccine, citing God as the reason for both these stances.

    The announcement that the musician intended to throw his hat in the ring left some scratching their heads in puzzlement at what they deemed a publicity stunt while others took the time to weigh his chances. Still others speculated about a possible secret pact between the rapper and current incumbent Donald Trump to try to pull votes from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

    The bombshell announcement was quickly endorsed by West's wife Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
    There is no formal deadline to file to run for president of the US, with West technically still able to register for the race in many states.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
