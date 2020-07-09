Register
10:13 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump hosts an event on reopening schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the East Room of the White House, 7 July 2020

    US Supreme Court Poised to Rule on Trump's Financial Records, Tax Returns

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/10/1079831024_0:407:2366:1738_1200x675_80_0_0_3b36a4555b65b55f309d0007f5ab2ae4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007091079836781-us-supreme-court-poised-to-rule-on-trumps-financial-records-tax-returns/

    Calls for Donald Trump to release his tax returns go back to long before he became president, while since taking office, the current incumbent has slammed the Democrats' increasingly “desperate” efforts to spur an investigation into his finances as politically motivated.

    The US Supreme Court is set to announce a ruling on Thursday on whether President Donald Trump must release financial records to prosecutors and Congress, Reuters reports.

    The rulings are perceived as fraught with potential implications for both the looming November presidential election in the US, where Trump is running for a second term, and for redefining the future ability of lawmakers to scrutinise presidents despite claims of their immunity from criminal investigation while in office.

    The US Supreme Court building
    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    The US Supreme Court building

    On 8 July, the Supreme Court had stated it would be making its ruling in the remaining cases for the 2019-20 term, underway since last October, at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) the following day.

    Democratic-led committees in the House of Representatives have been spearheading probes into the finances of the president himself, the Trump Organisation, and his family, with Donald Trump refusing to release his tax returns, citing the aforementioned presidential immunity.

    President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

    The anticipated rulings pertain to three pending cases focused on Trump’s efforts to block subpoenas issued to third parties to hand over his financial records.

    Subpoenas in two of the cases were issued by Democratic lawmakers seeking access to financial records from the President’s accounting firm Mazars LLP and two Trump lenders, Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

    In August 2019, replying to a an order from a federal appeals court in New York, Capital One said it had no tax returns from Trump or his family, while Deutsche Bank claimed it does not have the president’s returns but has some for two people linked to Trump.

    In the third case, subpoenas were issued to Mazars for financial records that span nearly a decade of Trump’s tax returns to be turned over to a grand jury in New York City. The latter comes as part of a criminal investigation led by the office of Manhattan District Attorney, Democrat Cyrus Vance.

    Vance had subpoenaed Mazars as part of a probe into allegations that during the 2016 presidential election the Trump Organisation had allegedly paid hush money to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who ostensibly had affairs with Donald Trump before he took office.

    Donald Trump and Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels
    MySpace
    Donald Trump and Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels

    Ahead of the rulings, Donald Trump’s legal team has slammed the demands as amounting to “political harassment”.

    Speculations regarding alleged use of questionable accounting loopholes had been fired by Donald Trump's secrecy over his tax returns and personal finances, as well as other suggested financial entanglements.

    Trump has been resisting calls to disclose his tax returns since launching his presidential campaign in 2015, as Republican contenders urged him to toe the tradition which started under President Richard Nixon.

    Slamming the Congressional investigation into his finances as politically motivated, Donald Trump’s lawyers sued the House committee digging into his records in April 2019, accusing them of acting in an “unconstitutional manner”.

    ​While the POTUS’ legal team argued that the president was immune from criminal investigation while in office, Donald Trump has filed at least three lawsuits to block the release of his tax returns, with the president, his family and his company also filing a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank to block the bank from complying with congressional subpoenas for their business records.

    Related:

    Judge Orders Trump to Turn Over 8 Years of His Tax Returns - Reports
    Deutsche Bank Has Some Trump Family Tax Returns, Capital One Doesn't, Why It Matters
    ‘Not Normal’: Ex-Deutsche Bank Exec Says Trump Tax Returns May Have Been Shredded - Report
    Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit over New York Tax Returns
    Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Subpoena for Tax Returns
    Tags:
    Trump Organization, House of Representatives, US Supreme Court, US Supreme Court, financial records, tax returns, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse