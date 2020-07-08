Register
19:05 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘We Are Still Knee-Deep’: Model Forecasts Nearly 210,000 US COVID-19 Deaths by November

    © REUTERS / Callaghan O'Hare
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/83/1079828326_0:144:3068:1869_1200x675_80_0_0_10c63847ff617f43109b8d725da5e74e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007081079832209-we-are-still-knee-deep-model-forecasts-nearly-210000-us-covid-19-deaths-by-november/

    A forecasting model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington predicts that more than 200,000 people will have died due to COVID-19 in the US by November.

    More specifically, the model forecasts 208,255 COVID-19 deaths by November 1. However, the model also predicts the death toll would only reach 162,808 by November if 95% of people wore masks in public.

    "We can now see the projected trajectory of the epidemic into the fall, and many states are expected to experience significant increases in cases and deaths in September and October," IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray said in a Tuesday news release.

    "However, as we all have come to recognize, wearing masks can substantially reduce transmission of the virus. Mask mandates delay the need for re-imposing closures of businesses and have huge economic benefits. Moreover, those who refuse masks are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk."

    The model also assumes that most schools will reopen in the fall and that social distancing restrictions and lockdown measures would be reimposed in states where deaths per day “reach a level of 8 per one million people,” the news release notes. Both Florida and Massachusetts are expected to reach that rate by November 1.

    The IHME also warns that the projected death toll may increase if the illness spreads among “at-risk populations.” The most recent data suggests that more cases are being detected in younger people, who are at less risk of dying from the disease than their older counterparts.

    In addition, the model forecasts a spike in deaths in many states in mid- to late September due to the “expected seasonality of COVID-19.” The assumption is based on a “strong statistical relationship between COVID-19 transmission and pneumonia seasonality,” the news release explains.

    "The US didn't experience a true end to the first wave of the pandemic," Murray said. "This will not spare us from a second surge in the fall, which will hit particularly hard in states currently seeing high levels of infections."

    COVID-19 cases have been surging in many US states in the last month, particularly in the South and Southeast regions of the nation. In fact, 32 states are reporting higher numbers of new cases this week compared to last week, according to data by Johns Hopkins University. 

    In an open letter published on July 6, the World Health Organization warned that there is emerging evidence that small respiratory particles called microdroplets that hang in the air can transmit SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 

    Up until now, researchers have believed that COVID-19 is mostly spread by large respiratory droplets. If the airborne transmission of the disease is possible, masks may need to be worn indoors, and health care workers in contact with COVID-19 patients would most certainly require N95 masks that can filter out such microdroplets.

    "We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned in a livestreamed Monday interview with Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health. "I would say, this would not be considered a wave. It was a surge, or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline ... that really never got down to where we wanted to go."

    Related:

    RDIF Asks Russian Health Ministry to Allow Outpatient Use of Avifavir Drug Against COVID-19
    UK Government Suffers From "Competence Deficiency" in the Face of Covid-19, Former MP Says
    COVID-19-Positive Brazil President Pops Trump-Touted Anti-Malaria Pill, Says Feeling 'A Lot Better'
    The 'Long Shadow'? Nearly 60 Percent of Holidaymakers Say No to Post-COVID-19 Travel, Survey Finds
    TikTok Tiff: Trump Confirms US May Ban Popular Video-Sharing Service to Punish China for Covid-19
    Tags:
    US, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse