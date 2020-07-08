US and Mexican Presidents Sign Joint Declaration After Meeting in Washington DC - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are expected to sign a joint declaration following their meeting at the White House on Wednesday.
This comes as the leaders mark the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which took effect on 1 July, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It was Obrador's first face-to-face meeting with Trump since he was elected Mexican president in December 2018.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau skipped the meeting in Washington, citing coronavirus risks and his concern about recent US threats to slap fresh tariffs on Canadian aluminium and steel.
