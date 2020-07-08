Facebook Boycott Organisers 'Disappointed’ After Meeting With CEO Zuckerberg

"The meeting that we just left was a disappointment … At this point, we were expecting a very clear answer to the demands we are making, and we did not get that," Rashad Robinson, a president of a nonprofit organisation, Color of Change, told The Verge news outlet.
Other rights groups that took part in the Zoom conference, including Free Press, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the Anti-Defamation League, also shared the same view.
The meeting took place via Zoom on Tuesday, and non-profit and minority groups that participated in it said that there was no breakthrough or any solution to concerning issues from Facebook.
The #StopHateForProfit organisers have published several demands for Facebook, including establishing permanent civil rights infrastructure to evaluate discrimination policies, submitting independent audits to the third party and removing groups focused on white supremacy.
The organisations state that Facebook has enabled content that incited violence against protesters, and urged companies to remove all their adverts from the social media platform in July. Over 500 companies, including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, LEGO, Dunkin Donuts, Ford and Adidas have suspended paid advertising on Facebook amid the boycott.
