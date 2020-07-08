Register
05:35 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mary Trump's Memoir

    ‘Holy S***, Mary. You're Stacked’: Niece Claims Trump Ogled Her Body in Forthcoming Tell-All Book

    Screenshot/Courtesy of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/13/1079761315_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_9eef442485df6ee77067eaa964502b14.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007081079824916-holy-s-mary-youre-stacked-niece-claims-trump-ogled-her-body-in-forthcoming-tell-all-book-/

    The tantalising details of the soon-to-be released book by Mary Trump, the current US President’s niece, have been making headlines, as the tell-all volume will ostensibly feature an in-depth look into Trump family dynamics.

    More brushstrokes have been added to the portrait of the current US president, courtesy of the forthcoming book by President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who reportedly says that her uncle complimented her breasts as he ogled her body when she visited his Florida resort in the early 1990s.

    The 55-year-old daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s deceased older brother, writes in "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," that when she arrived to lunch at her Uncle Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort wearing a bathing suit top and shorts, he exclaimed "Holy s***, Mary. You're stacked", according to an advanced copy of the volume, cited by Business Insider.

    Now working as a clinical psychologist, Mary Trump is believed to say in the book that Donald Trump’s wife at the time, Marla Maples, reprimanded her husband in "mock horror" with a slap on the wrist.

    "I was twenty-nine and not easily embarrassed, but my face reddened, and I suddenly felt self-conscious… I pulled my towel around my shoulders. It occurred to me that nobody in my family, outside of my parents and brother, had ever seen me in a bathing suit," writes Mary Trump.

    The current president has been known to make comments objectifying women, even in the case of his own daughter, Ivanka.

    According to a 2016 CNN review of audio files of his interviews with US radio and television personality Howard Stern in the mid-2000s, the real estate mogul deemed it acceptable to refer to his eldest daughter as having "always been very voluptuous".

    Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump,
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump,

    When Stern reportedly asked if Ivanka had gotten "breast implants", Trump is said to have responded:

    "No, she didn't. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?"

    Netizens responded to the newly-leaked snippets from the forthcoming book, with some disgusted by the apparent misogynist comments attributed to the President.

    ​However, some netizens questioned the timing and motives behind the revelations made by Trump’s niece.

    ​The tell-all book by Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”, was originally slated to be published on 28 July, yet is now set to debut 14 days earlier, on 14 July, owing to what publisher Simon & Schuster (S&S) described as “high demand and extraordinary interest".

    The White House has slammed the volume, where the president’s niece refers to Donald Trump as a textbook narcissist, and calls his late father, the real estate developer Fred Trump Sr., a sociopath, as a book of “falsehoods”.

    In a statement, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said:

    "Mary Trump and her book's publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author's own financial self-interest. President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people – why speak out now?"

    In June, President Trump’s brother Robert Trump filed a lawsuit in an effort to bar the book’s publication.

    Both he and Donald Trump have claimed that Mary Trump would be violating a nondisclosure agreement she signed decades ago by publishing the book.

    While a recent order from Judge Hal B. Greenwald of New York’s Dutchess County Supreme Court prohibited Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster from “publishing, printing or distributing any book or portions thereof," on 1 July an appellate court judge lifted the temporary restraining order on S&S, saying the publisher was not bound to any agreements with the Trump estate.

    Mary Trump and Robert Trump, a Dutchess County resident, are set to appear in the county court on 10 July.

     

    Related:

    Tell-All Book by Trump’s Niece Temporarily Blocked by US Judge
    POTUS Niece Mary Trump Finds Legal Basis to Publish Tell-All Book on Her Uncle
    Publication of Tell-All Book by Trump’s Niece Moved Up Two Weeks Amid ‘High Demand’
    'Cheating as a Way of Life': Trump Niece’s Book Will Reportedly Discuss Values of 'Toxic' President
    New Tell-All Book Sheds Light on Impact Trump’s ‘Sociopath’ Father Had on Him
    Tags:
    Mar-a-Lago, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse