‘Holy S***, Mary. You're Stacked’: Niece Claims Trump Ogled Her Body in Forthcoming Tell-All Book

The tantalising details of the soon-to-be released book by Mary Trump, the current US President’s niece, have been making headlines, as the tell-all volume will ostensibly feature an in-depth look into Trump family dynamics.

More brushstrokes have been added to the portrait of the current US president, courtesy of the forthcoming book by President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who reportedly says that her uncle complimented her breasts as he ogled her body when she visited his Florida resort in the early 1990s.

The 55-year-old daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s deceased older brother, writes in "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," that when she arrived to lunch at her Uncle Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort wearing a bathing suit top and shorts, he exclaimed "Holy s***, Mary. You're stacked", according to an advanced copy of the volume, cited by Business Insider.

Now working as a clinical psychologist, Mary Trump is believed to say in the book that Donald Trump’s wife at the time, Marla Maples, reprimanded her husband in "mock horror" with a slap on the wrist.

"I was twenty-nine and not easily embarrassed, but my face reddened, and I suddenly felt self-conscious… I pulled my towel around my shoulders. It occurred to me that nobody in my family, outside of my parents and brother, had ever seen me in a bathing suit," writes Mary Trump.

The current president has been known to make comments objectifying women, even in the case of his own daughter, Ivanka.

According to a 2016 CNN review of audio files of his interviews with US radio and television personality Howard Stern in the mid-2000s, the real estate mogul deemed it acceptable to refer to his eldest daughter as having "always been very voluptuous".

When Stern reportedly asked if Ivanka had gotten "breast implants", Trump is said to have responded:

"No, she didn't. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?"

Netizens responded to the newly-leaked snippets from the forthcoming book, with some disgusted by the apparent misogynist comments attributed to the President.

That is just foul. I do not think this its too surprising Trump would say that to his niece. As he’s been inappropriate repeatedly w his daughter and other women... pic.twitter.com/ThoJONrkpl — Mayonaisse Repellant ✨ (@plantbasedgodz) July 7, 2020

If my husband said that to my niece I'd not only slap the shit out of him in front of everyone but I'd divorce his ass immediately. WTF!!! — Spidah (@Spidah7) July 7, 2020

He bragged about Ivanka's breasts on Howard Stern years ago and discussed whether they were fake or real. With Howard eating it up of course. — 🍸 Blondish 🍸 (@iluvherbie) July 7, 2020

​However, some netizens questioned the timing and motives behind the revelations made by Trump’s niece.

The 80’s!!! Nothing like the woke generation today that can’t even call her a woman! I’ll take the 80’s!!! — Lynn Christine (@LAM4always) July 7, 2020

It does seem odd that we haven’t heard a peep out of her in four years. But, hey, who knows, maybe her book now can help doom trump’s reelection attempt. — (((antiantisemite))) (@Tristanshouts) July 7, 2020

It's so weird that she waited until she had a profit motive to say she can't let him destroy her country. — Paul Lynd (@allyallpaul) July 7, 2020

She’s a cheater and lier who was given money from her grandfathers estate and signed an agreement she wouldn’t write a book, estranged from her whole family, and went to a liberal college to train in the most liberallly polluted profession! Ha ha! — Lynn Christine (@LAM4always) July 7, 2020

​The tell-all book by Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”, was originally slated to be published on 28 July, yet is now set to debut 14 days earlier, on 14 July, owing to what publisher Simon & Schuster (S&S) described as “high demand and extraordinary interest".

The White House has slammed the volume, where the president’s niece refers to Donald Trump as a textbook narcissist, and calls his late father, the real estate developer Fred Trump Sr., a sociopath, as a book of “falsehoods”.

In a statement, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said:

"Mary Trump and her book's publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author's own financial self-interest. President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people – why speak out now?"

In June, President Trump’s brother Robert Trump filed a lawsuit in an effort to bar the book’s publication.

Both he and Donald Trump have claimed that Mary Trump would be violating a nondisclosure agreement she signed decades ago by publishing the book.

While a recent order from Judge Hal B. Greenwald of New York’s Dutchess County Supreme Court prohibited Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster from “publishing, printing or distributing any book or portions thereof," on 1 July an appellate court judge lifted the temporary restraining order on S&S, saying the publisher was not bound to any agreements with the Trump estate.

Mary Trump and Robert Trump, a Dutchess County resident, are set to appear in the county court on 10 July.