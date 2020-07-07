Register
21:42 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016

    Deutsche Bank Hit with $150 Mln Fine Over Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007071079822456-deutsche-bank-hit-with-150-fine-over-dealings-with-jeffrey-epstein/

    Deutsche Bank has become centred in the international scandal surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for its dealings with the deceased billionaire. Since the arrest of his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, accusations have once again flared up around his high-profile involvement with the bank.

    Regulators for the state of New York said on Tuesday that a penalty of $150 million has been imposed on Deutsche Bank “for significant compliance failures” and negligence over the companies dealing with accused child sex trafficker and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, alongside two client banks.

    According to the New York State Department of Financial Services, the bank “failed to properly monitor account activity conducted on behalf of the registered sex offender despite ample” public information regarding previous criminal misconduct by Mr. Epstein.

    The department said that due to the bank’s oversight failure regarding Epstein, the “bank processed hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that, at the very least, should have prompted additional scrutiny in light of Mr. Epstein’s history".

    Epstein's “periodic suspicious cash withdrawals — in total, more than $800,000 over approximately four years", were also observed according to the financial regulatory body.

    ​In total, the German company dealt with over 40 accounts related to Epstein, involved people, and other entities. The transactions include payments to individuals who have been accused publicly of being involved with the billionaire's sexual abuse of young women.

    Settlement payments amounting to $7 million and law firm payments of up to $6 million were made “for what appear to have been the legal expenses of Mr. Epstein and his co-conspirators,” the department said.

    Payments were also made “to Russian models, payments for women’s school tuition, hotel and rent expenses, and (consistent with public allegations of prior wrongdoing) payments directly to numerous women with Eastern European surnames”, the department revealed.

    Claiming to be the first enforcement action by a regulator to come down on a financial organisation for its relationship with the deceased criminal, the consent order also includes accusations of not monitoring correspondent dealings with Danske Bank Estonia and FBME Bank.

    “Banks are the first line of defense with respect to preventing the facilitation of crime through the financial system, and it is fundamental that banks tailor the monitoring of their customers’ activity based upon the types of risk that are posed by a particular customer,” Superintendent of Financial Services Linda Lacewell said in a statement.

    A spokesman for Deutsche Bank said that the company acknowledged the "error of onboarding Epstein in 2013 and the weaknesses in our processes, and have learnt from our mistakes and shortcomings".

    He went on to say that immediately following Epstein’s arrest due to child sex trafficking charges in July 2019, the bank “contacted law enforcement and offered our full assistance with their investigation".

    "We have been fully transparent and have addressed these matters with our regulator, adjusted our risk tolerance and systematically tackled the issues,” the spokesman added.

    Deutsche Bank maintained a relationship with Epstein and related individuals between August 2013 until December 2018. The bank ended its dealings with him following a series of articles published in the Miami Herald about a federal nonprosecution deal that Epstein obtained in 2008 in Florida.

    The 66-year old Epstein died last August in mysterious circumstances while being held in a federal jail in Manhattan. Authorities ruled the death a suicide after being denied bail. 

    He was charged with child sex trafficking as well as conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking. The investor has been accused of being involved with former President Bill Clinton, current President Donald Trump, the UK's Prince Andrew and other high profile figures.

    Epstein was also a registered sex offender after pleading guilty in Florida state to 2008, including obtaining sexual services from an underage girl - for which he served 13 months in jail.

    The news follows the arrest of alleged procurer and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell earlier this month on federal charges while staying at a $1 million accommodation in New Hampshire.

    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2020

    She is currently held in a federal jail in Brooklyn awaiting a decision on her being granted bail. Prosecutors call her an extreme flight risk.

    Her court appearance in Manhattan federal court is set to take place on 14 July.

    Related:

    More of Epstein's 'Victims' Come Forward After Maxwell's Arrest, Seek Compensation, Lawyer Says
    Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s ‘Madam’ Has Secret Stash of Sex Tapes as Insurance, Ex-Friend Claims
    Fox News Apologises for Cropping Donald Trump From Photo With Jeffrey Epstein
    Tags:
    Ghislaine Maxwell, scandal, Deutsche Bank, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse