Fox News Apologises for Cropping Donald Trump From Photo With Jeffrey Epstein

The cropped photo was shown on the programme American News HQ on Sunday, during an interview with Jordan Merson, a lawyer who represents eight of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims. Fox News said in a statement that they “regret the error.”

Fox News has apologised for what it said was a mistake in cropping President Donald Trump out of a photograph with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

A Sunday afternoon segment on Fox News reporting on Maxwell’s arrest used a photograph taken at Trump’s Mar-a Lago resort on 12 February 2000. The photograph shows Maxwell, Epstein and Melania Knauss (then Trump’s girlfriend). Donald Trump appears to be cropped out of the image.

In a statement about its interview with an attorney representing victims of Epstein, Fox News said: “On Sunday, 5 July, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during Fox News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell.

“We regret the error.”

Epstein was an American financier, socialite and convicted sex offender who committed suicide in prison in New York last year, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, a British socialite was arrested last week in New Hampshire on a charge of helping Epstein to “recruit, groom and ultimately abuse” underage girls. Maxwell is currently being detained in Brooklyn and is due to appear in court in New York this week.

Epstein had been linked to a number of political, media and other social connections before his downfall including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.