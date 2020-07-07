US Marines Are Responding to Reports of Active Shooter at California Base

US Marines are aware of reports of an active shooter at a base in California, according to a statement on their Twitter account.
#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center - Twentynine Palms. More to follow.— U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020
According to local TV station KESQ, a suspected shooter has been taken into custody and he is currently being questioned.
However, the US Marines have not yet confirmed this information.
#BREAKING: Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time. More to follow.— U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020
The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) is the largest US Marine Corps base. It is located next to the city of Twentynine Palms in California's San Bernardino County.
