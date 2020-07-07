Register
12:32 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to consider authorization for subpoenas relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and other matters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2020

    Lindsey Graham 'Breaks' With Donald Trump Amid 'Tough' Senate Elections, Journo Claims

    © AP Photo / Erin Schaff
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/86/1079818600_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_dde45679175a92248e1d6323865c7b60.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007071079818765-lindsey-graham-breaks-with-donald-trump-amid-tough-senate-elections-journo-claims/

    Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham has always been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, even referring to an impeachment hearing process against POTUS last year as “a bunch of BS”. However, a visible string of disagreements have recently been noted between the two prominent Republicans.

    Senator Lindsey Graham is facing a strong opponent in November's Senate elections: former chairman of South Carolina’s Democratic Party Jaime Harrison. This development, according to Jack Kelly’s article for McClatchy, could be linked to his recent public rebukes of Donald Trump’s comments and policies.

    Graham has recently voiced his disagreement with the president’s tweet over a “noose” incident related to African-American NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Donald Trump alleged on Twitter that a story about a noose found in the Wallace’s garage was a “hoax” and wondered whether the driver had apologised to his colleagues. The South Carolina senator however later insisted that Wallace did not do anything to warrant feeling apologetic, and said that he would rather support solidarity among NASCAR drivers than “being worried about it being a hoax”.

    In June, Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, also publicly declared that he would not proceed with Donald Trump’s nomination for US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, until Democratic New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand agreed to it. However, both senators so far strongly oppose Clayton’s nomination to the position.

    “As to processing US Attorney nominations, it has always been the policy of the Judiciary Committee to receive blue slips from the home state senators before proceeding to the nomination,” Graham said in a statement at the time. “As chairman, I have honoured that policy and will continue to do so.”

    THe South Carolina senator has also recently opposed Trump’s bid to temporarily halt visas for foreign workers, arguing shortly after the president’s related executive order that “those who believe legal immigration, particularly work visas, are harmful to the American worker do not understand the American economy”. He also publicly defended the need to wear face masks in public places, something which has been visibly disregarded by the President on many occasions.

    Graham also insisted on 27 June that the Trump administration should “take seriously” a report, originally published by The New York Times, alleging that Russia has placed “bounties” on US troops in Afghanistan – claims that have been denied by both Russian officials and the White House, which maintained that Donald Trump has never received a briefing on the matter.

    However, following this alleged row over the NYT report and SDNY nomination issue, Graham still went on to golf together with the President at Trump National Golf Club shortly after.

    Lindsey Graham has long been regarded as Donald Trump’s outspoken ally and friend, who publicly supported the President during impeachment hearings last year. However, Jack Kelly’s article alleges that the senator is facing a strong challenge from Jaime Harrison in November senate elections for South Carolina.

    U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addresses reporters during a break in the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Erin Scott
    Sen. Lindsey Graham Trolled Online After Getting Gift From Trumps During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine
    Harrison’s campaign had managed to raise a staggering $7.4 million in the start of 2020, $2 million more than Graham initially did, according to the report. However, the Republican senator is currently believed to have significantly more cash on hand available than his Democratic rival.

    It remains a question though, whether there is any real connection between Graham’s recent rhetorical split with Trump and the need to gain as many votes as possible from South Carolina to support his re-election bid.

    Tags:
    Jay Clayton, US Senate Judiciary Committee, US Senate, Democratic Party, Republicans, Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse