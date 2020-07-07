Videos: Washington, DC, Rocked by Storms Bringing Strong Winds, Flooding

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service on Monday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of the DC Metropolitan area, as well as Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania and the coastal waters, from 1:35 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. local time.
The watch warned of possible damaging wind gusts that would reach speeds around 70 miles per hour and “isolated large hail events” that could produce hailstones up to 1.5 inches in diameter.
Several netizens posted first-hand accounts of the storms and their associated damage Monday evening.
Yikes, large branches down in Trinidad with multiple cars damaged. This storm is no joke!@capitalweather pic.twitter.com/H3ahZb6iM6— Emily Thompson (@emilyst94) July 6, 2020
Crazy view of the storm rolling through Navy Yard. Stay safe DC! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/tWnjHbrcH0— Rob Morgan (@RobAMorg) July 6, 2020
This #lightning strike ⚡️⚡️ just across from National Airport made our @ABC7News camera bug out for a second! @ABC7BillKelly @SteveRudinABC7 @ABC7Brian @ABC7EileenW @VJohnsonABC7 @RachaelKWx pic.twitter.com/HleCj6ZPqX— Michael Jaffe (@mjaffeumd) July 6, 2020
Fox 5 DC Senior Assignment Editor Allison Papson posted a video from resident Clifford Mendelson showing a car trapped in standing water in downtown Bethesda, Maryland.
Car stuck in high water in downtown Bethesda. video credit: Clifford Mendelson pic.twitter.com/GAtcyZjHQD— Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) July 6, 2020
Numerous power outages have been reported in the DMV area, leaving more than 32,000 customers without power, according to WTOP News.
One of many calls responded to by #DCsBravest as storms raged over the city. pic.twitter.com/0Whz2YH19E— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) July 7, 2020
The storms began on Sunday, bringing a relief to areas that had seen temperatures up to around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heat indices will be high again today, with readings near 100 in much of the area. Spotty thunderstorms are also expected to develop in the next few hours. Stay hydrated and watch for storms if out and about today. pic.twitter.com/Hmhg0S8Rzx— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 5, 2020
From the Tstorm last night in northern Virginia area, Maryland, DC boarder. #VAwx #DCwx #MDwx #StormHour #ThePhotoHour #Weather #Lightningstrikes #Storm pic.twitter.com/0Qyl46crcj— Amber J (@WeatherItBe) June 5, 2020
Nickel-sized hail was dumped on parts of northern Virginia on July 5. WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine posted footage of the storm Sunday evening.
Welcome to SUMMER! Largest hailstones in my part of south Reston are about nickel size (0.88”) and just sub-severe #vawx pic.twitter.com/wtwm3wmlIE— Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 5, 2020
A tree falling in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, injured at least 21 individuals who were gathered at a Pasadena home for a child’s birthday party, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
All comments
Show new comments (0)