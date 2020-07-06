California Shuts Down Bars, Wineries in Key Counties as COVID-19 Spreads Again - Governor

Newsom said that bars in California have also been ordered to close down all their operations.
NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some CA counties.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2020
CA is now asking Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey & San Diego to close indoor operations for:
-Restaurants
-Wineries
-Movie theaters
-Zoos, museums
-Cardrooms
Bars must close ALL operations.
Last week, the California authorities have ordered 19 counties in the state to immediately close indoor operations in restaurants, bars and other facilities.
California, a state with a population of more than 40 million, is among the US states that have seen a surge in the number of coronavirus cases recently. It reported 5,699 novel coronavirus cases on Sunday and 55,132 new cases during the past week, according to Newsom.
In total, the state has reported 6,374 fatalities from COVID-19, the Johns Hopkins University says.
