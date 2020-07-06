Register
20:54 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Marijuana plants on display

    High Falls: Niagara Region Becomes Hotspot for US-Canada Border Marijuana Smuggling

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106332/79/1063327914_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_6d4406294117b3a8f93f6cef7de2329e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007061079813190-high-falls-niagara-region-becomes-hotspot-for-us-canada-border-marijuana-smuggling/

    Travel across the US-Canada border is all but shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped Mary Jane from entering the US in unprecedented volumes. In the last month alone, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized several tons of marijuana being smuggled near the Niagara Falls region between Ontario and New York.

    Since May 1, thousands of pounds of marijana have been seized as smugglers attempted to bring them across the border from Canada into the United States. The Peace Bridge, which crosses from Ontario to New York state about 20 miles upriver from Niagara Falls, has proven an especially popular spot to attempt such operations.

    “All told, we’re talking - in the past three weeks - over 7 tons of marijuana seized at our border, which has a street value in excess of $30 million dollars,” US Attorney for the Western District of New York J.P. Kennedy told the Washington Examiner on Monday. “These are more akin to what they’re used to seeing on the Southwest border.”

    That’s a big pot of, well, pot.

    The biggest bust came on June 25, when 55 wooden pallet boxes in the back of an 18-wheeler were found to have some $27 million, or 9,259 pounds, of vacuum-sealed marijuana tucked inside them, according to Niagara Falls Review.

    The publication noted that between October 1, 2019, and June 27, 2020, border officials had seized more than 700 narcotics shipments, an increase of more than 2,000% from the same time last year.

    In another bust on June 5, CBP found 1,785 pounds of marijuana inside a truck, with an estimated street value of $2.5 million, according to the agency.

    According to Kennedy, the bigger busts are due to a mixture of saturated markets in Canada, which legalized recreational use of the drug in 2018, and a typically porous border closed to all non-essential traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “The producer overproduced the marijuana that can be legally distributed,” Kennedy told the Examiner, noting the lack of demand north of the border and the high-powered THC content of the weed. “So they can go to the illegal channels.”

    Ontario police also made a big bust in the region last month when an illegal growing operation was discovered in St. Catharines, a city just west of Niagara Falls. According to the CBC, the police arrested 11 people and seized 17,200 plants, together estimated to be worth $34 million.

    Related:

    Those Under the Influence of Marijuana Suffer From Memory Loss, False Scenarios, Study Shows
    Graphic Video Shows US Cop Thrashing, Throwing 14-Year-Old Over Alleged Marijuana Use
    Israeli Ministerial Committee Reportedly Backs Marijuana Bill in First Step to Legalization
    Tags:
    drug seizure, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), marijuana, Niagara Falls
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse