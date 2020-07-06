Energy Company to Challenge Judge's Ruling to Shut Down Dakota Pipeline

"We intend to immediately file a motion to stay this decision and if not granted, to pursue a stay and expedited appeal with the Court of Appeals", the release stated. "We believe that the ruling issued this morning from Judge Boasberg is not supported by the law or the facts of the case".
The company believed that Judge Boasberg had exceeded his authority in ordering the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline after it had been safely operating for more than three years, the release said.
"We will be immediately pursuing all available legal and administrative processes ...We also believe that the Army Corps of Engineers has the ultimate jurisdiction over this matter", the company added.
Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement on Monday that the Trump administration will redouble its efforts to protect the US energy industry following the "disappointing" decision of a US federal court to order the shutdown of the pipeline.
"It is disappointing that, once again, an energy infrastructure project that provides thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic revenue has been shut down by the well-funded environmental lobby, using our Nation’s court system to further their agenda", Brouillette said.
Brouillette went on to say that environmental lobbying firms continue to litigate their way into controlling and shuttering US economic growth, adding that the Trump administration would continue fighting for the expansion of American energy infrastructure.
The Dakota Access Pipeline is used to move some 570,000 barrels of oil per day from Stanley, North Dakota through South Dakota, Iowa, and Illinois to a tank farm in Patoka, Illinois.
All comments
Show new comments (0)