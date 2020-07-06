Details of Ghislaine Maxwell's Jail Accommodation Revealed by the Media

Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and former associate to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier and a convicted sex offender, is currently being held at the Merrimack County Jail, a medium-security facility in New Hampshire, awaiting her impending transfer to New York City, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, both federal prosecutors and Maxwell's attorneys want the arraignment and bail hearing to take place this week.
"The Government has consulted with defense counsel, Christian Everdell, Esq., who has requested that the arraignment, initial appearance, and bail hearing in this matter take place on July 10, 2020," a letter addressed to Judge Alison J. Nathan said.
The letter also mentions that the government and defense counsel want time to discuss a protective order with the judge prior to Maxwell's appearance in court.
"Such a protective order will be necessary to facilitate the production of discovery while also protecting, among other things, the privacy and identity of third parties, including victims of the conduct charged in the Indictment," the letter says.
Upon her transfer to New York, Maxwell may be held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention, the media outlet adds, citing sources in law enforcement.
