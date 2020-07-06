Thomas Jefferson's Black Descendent Takes Part in Photo Op to Show How Slavery 'Connected' Americans

Historians believe that America’s founding father Thomas Jefferson fathered six children with his slave Sally Hemings, although this account still remains disputed by some. TV personality Shannon LaNier is however known to present himself as the president’s proud descendent, and has previously co-authored a book about Jefferson’s family.

Shannon LaNier, a black American and the sixth-great-grandson of Thomas Jefferson, has stepped in to recreate an iconic image of the US third president as a part of Drew Gardner’s ‘American Descendants’ project for Smithsonian magazine.

LaNier, who is the host of Houston’s Morning Dose TV morning show, donned Jefferson-like black and white attire for the photoshoot, arguing that the initiative was “helping hold a mirror” to the United States and “reflect” on how the third US president “not only took part in creating this country but also its people... black, white, brown, yellow & red!”

“As the 6th great grandson of TJ & #SallyHemings, I'm only 1 example of how #slavery has not only separated the country but also made us more in common & connected than some may think!”, the TV presenter added on Instagram.

LaNier later shared some backstage images from the photoshoot during the Morning Dose TV programme and teased his Instagram followers with a question about whether Jefferson indeed looked like “his black 6th great-grandson”.

During the photoshoot, which also featured descendants of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass, LaNier was reluctant to put on wig to complement his character, noting that he “didn’t want to become Jefferson”.

“I want to make it clear that, you know, by dressing up like Jefferson I am not trying to celebrate how he and Sally Hemings had children but I am a product of their relationship, either way I am here because of them and I have their DNA running through my blood,” he told Drew Gardner during the photoshoot.

It is believed that Thomas Jefferson had a sexual relationship and fathered six children with his slave Sally Hemings, who was a quarter-African half-sister of the president’s late wife Martha Jefferson. This suggestion was confirmed by DNA matches between the president’s male line and Hemings’ youngest son Eston. Thomas Jefferson Monticello Foundation has recently argued that Hemings’ six children would be regarded by the organisation as direct ancestors of the author of America’s Declaration of Independence.