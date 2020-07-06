Register
02:33 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This April 28, 2015, file photo shows two Dominion Energy buildings in downtown Richmond, Va. The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline announced Sunday, July 5, 2020, that they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project, citing delays and increasing cost uncertainty.

    US Energy Companies Abandon Atlantic Coast Pipeline Citing Legal Challenges, Cost Uncertainty

    © AP Photo / Steve Helber
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/41/1079804177_0:0:3504:1971_1200x675_80_0_0_1d43a854f4e6a14414381b70d339fb21.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007061079804108-us-energy-companies-abandon-atlantic-coast-pipeline-citing-legal-challenges-cost-uncertainty/

    The construction of an Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP), to deliver fracked natural gas 600 miles from West Virginia, through Virginia to a North Carolina port, has faced heavy opposition by environmental activist groups since it's 2014 announcement. Activists also opposed a pipeline tunneling below the famed Appalachian Trail.

    Two US companies attempting to carry out the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, announced on Sunday that they would abandon the pipeline due to “ongoing delays” brought by legal battles and “increasing cost uncertainty” that “threaten the economic viability of the project”.

    The two companies cited a recent Montana court ruling that ended the authority of the US Army Corps of Engineers, a formation of the US Army that primarily oversees dams, canals and flood protection, to issue utility line permits across wetlands and bodies of water, as one legal challenge behind the companies’ decision to give up the project.

    Despite Dominion and Duke being permitted on 15 June by the US Supreme Court to proceed in the pipeline construction, which was planned to be finished by 2021, the companies said that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays for ACP”.

    “The potential for a Supreme Court stay of the district court's injunction would not ultimately change the judicial venue for appeal nor decrease the uncertainty associated with an eventual ruling. The Montana district court decision is also likely to prompt similar challenges in other Circuits related to permits issued under the nationwide program including for ACP,” the companies said in a press release.

    The corporations added that litigation risk, along with other “continuing execution risks, make the project too uncertain to justify investing more shareholder capital”.

    Announced in 2014, the construction of the ACP was estimated at the time to cost $4.5-$5 billion. Costs quickly ballooned to at least $8 billion due to “a series of legal challenges to the project's federal and state permits”.

    “We regret that we will be unable to complete the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. For almost six years we have worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the project and deliver the much-needed infrastructure to our customers and communities,” Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II and Duke Energy CEO Lynn J. Good said in a joint statement. “This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale [petrochemical] energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States. Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country's energy needs will be significantly challenged”.

    Environmental activist groups opposing the ACP called the cancellation of project a “huge, transformative victory” and noted that it “should have never been approved”.

    “There are way too many people to thank for this huge victory, but from the trees to the streets to the courtrooms, you all know who you are. This project should have never been approved in the first place, and your work made it unviable,” tweeted Brennan Gilmore, executive director of Clean Virginia organisation. “THANK YOU!”

    Related:

    US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Terminate Trans-Atlantic Partnership - Germany's Schroeder
    Germany Says Waiting for US Move on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
    German Commerce Chamber Calls for Use of Trade Protection Instruments for Nord Stream 2
    New Supply-Chain Strategy Mulled by Europe in Bid to Reduce China Dependence in Wake of Pandemic
    Iran's Vice President Says US Failed to Stop Iranian Oil Exports
    Tags:
    Atlantic Coast, challenges, illegal war, pipeline, gas, energy, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse