Register
21:56 GMT05 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A screenshot from a video of a gunman opening fire on 20-year-old Deondraye Moore in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, New York City, US, 02.07.2020.

    Video: Police Search For Gunman Who Carried Out Fatal Daylight Attack in New York City

    © Photo : Twitter / @NYPDDetectives
    US
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/31/1079803120_0:-1:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2f19ef2f44118da65a01c1dbd77272e9.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007051079802902-video-police-search-for-gunman-who-carried-out-fatal-daylight-attack-in-new-york-city/

    Police said that the shooting, in which a 20-year-old man was killed and a woman was left with several gunshot wounds, took place in front of 41 New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

    The New York Police Department is looking for a man who conducted a shooting in broad daylight earlier this week in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, in which a male victim was fatally shot in the head and a woman received multiple gunshots and has been severely injured.

    Police on Friday released footage of the crime recorded by a surveillance camera in the area. The video features a man with hands in his pockets, calmly approach another man standing on the sidewalk before pulling out a gun and opening fire at the victims. The shooter then turned around and crossed the road after fulfilling the crime.

    Another person could be seen in the video approaching the victim with the suspect before the shooting and then calmly leaving the crime scene with him, both with hands in pockets.

    “Earlier this morning, police officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male and female shot in front of 41 New Lots Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the head and a female with multiple gunshot wounds,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison captioned the video of the shooting.

    The victim was identified as 20-year-old Deondraye Moore. He was pronounced dead soon after being transported to Brookdale Hospital. Another victim, 36-year-old Shaquana Fields, received two gunshots; one in her arm and a second in the chest. She is currently in stable condition, according to New York Daily News.

    Derrick Moore, the victim’s father, said that his son was a “good kid”. He added that the victim was a rapper, and was talking to him last week about his growing music career, discussing plans of recording a father-son duet.

    “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. I’m shocked,” Moore said, cited by the NY Daily News. “He wanted me to sing and he would rap. I said ‘I’ll think about it’. I don’t like rap, but I support him”.

    The NYPD chief of detectives urged New York residents to provide the department with any information about the shooter in the video.

    “The NYPD and the community need to work together as a team to help curb the violence,” Harrison said in a statement on Sunday.

    The detective said that shooting reports have increased recently in the city, pointing out that “from midnight last night [Saturday] to 9:00 a.m. this morning [Sunday], there were 21 reported shootings with 37 victims. Out of those 37 victims, three died”.

    Related:

    Two People Hospitalised as Car Rams Into Protesters in State of Washington, US Media Report
    Who Are You, Mr. President? 5 Things You May Not Know About Donald Trump
    New Shooting Erupts in 'Police-Free' Protest Zone in Seattle - Video
    Seattle CHOP: Why Democratic Politicians Now Have to Live With the Monster They Created
    NYPD Budget Cuts: Will Less Money for Police Mean More Violence on the Streets?
    Tags:
    gunman, police, Shooting, attack, New York, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse