Trump Hosts Independence Day Celebrations Amid Fears of COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

US President Donald Trump is hosting a 4th of July celebratory event "2020 Salute America", despite concerns expressed by lawmakers and health officials over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The event takes place on the South Lawn of the White House and in the Ellipse, as the president is joined by the first lady, Melania Trump.
This year's Independence Day celebrations were announced by the White House to have "a different look" compared to 2019 to "ensure the health and safety of those attending”. Among the coronavirus-caused differences are calls not to gather in big crowds to celebrate in parks, not to have a BBQ party or a beer inside a crowded bar, as a majority will be closed for the holiday.
Last July, the celebratory White House event gathered thousands at Washington DC’s National Mall.
