Veteran Dem Strategist Predicts ‘Significant Chance’ Trump Will Abandon 2nd Term Presidential Bid

The development comes as Charles Gasparino, a Fox News Business reporter, recently said that “major players” in the Republican Party had begun to debate whether Trump should drop out of the race due to alleged flagging public support.

Democratic Party strategist and co-host of MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,' James Carville, has predicted that President Donald Trump will drop out of the presidential race before the November 2020 elections.

“I think there is a significant chance he doesn’t run,” said Mr Carville in reference to President Trump in an interview.

“I mean, this thing is going so poorly, he’s so far back … to me, it doesn’t make much sense to run,” he added.

Mr Carville suggested in the interview that prominent Republican senators including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Trump ally Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Martha McSally of Arizona, and Dan Sullivan of Alaska will withdraw support for president Trump as the election creeps closer.

“This is the great ‘Moscow Mitch’ strategy: ‘After Labor Day, we’re going to turn on him [Trump].’ That’s really going to work… McSally and Sullivan and Lindsey have been licking his [Trump’s] boots for three years and nine months. But boy, come Labor Day, we’re going to get some separation,” Carville said.

He continued by asserting with confidence that, “he [Trump] is gonna drag the whole outfit [Republican Party] down with him.” Carville then went on to point out a number of anti-Trump Republican campaigns, such as the Lincoln Project, which have been “bludgeoning him every day” by spending “tens of millions of dollars” to prevent President Trump from being re-elected come November.

The veteran Democratic Party strategist who helped to lead the successful presidential campaign of Bill Clinton in 1992, made an even bolder prediction last week on MSNBC, saying that there is “no chance” that President Trump will be returned to the White House by the American people.

​“I think there is a better chance Donald Trump does not run for re-election than he is re-elected… If you just take the events of the last 10 days, obviously he has no control over the virus, he has no control over the tension in the streets… he’s lost control of everything,” Carville exclaimed.

According to current polling, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, Joe Biden, is leading President Trump by 50-38.

However, Mr Carville has a record of making dubious predictions about Mr Trump's election chances.

In October 2016, he also predicted that Trump would drop out of the presidential race in an interview with HBO's Bill Maher, while also predicting a landslide victory for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh also pointed out to Fox News recently that news President Trump would drop out of the race is the “granddaddy of fake news.”

“Everyone knows that media polling has always been wrong about President Trump —­ they undersample Republicans and don’t screen for likely voters —­ in order to set false narratives. It won’t work. There was similar fretting in 2016, and if it had been accurate, Hillary Clinton would be in the White House right now,” Mr Murtaugh said.