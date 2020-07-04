Register
15:18 GMT04 July 2020
    Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary Hillary at the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York.

    Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Would Have Done Better’ Than Trump in Handling COVID-19 Crisis

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    The US has in recent days seen a new spike in cases, primarily across the South and Southwest, with opponents doubling down on criticism of Donald Trump’s general approach to the pandemic.

    Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential race, has ripped POTUS over his handling of the coronavirus, arguing in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast that she would have done a “better job” as president.

    The former secretary of state assumed that a more health-oriented response as compared to one focused on the reopening of essential and non-essential businesses could have ultimately dealt with some of the economic fallout from the raging pandemic.

    “We sure could have done a better job saving lives, modelling better, more responsible behaviour", she said, adding that she doesn’t believe the US should “necessarily have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have”.

    “So I know I would have done a better job”, Clinton summed up, in a yet new dig aimed at President Trump, with many critics suggesting he should have treated the pandemic more as a deep health crisis than an economic crunch.

    However, not many seem to share her belief.

    “Maybe if she didn't steal the 2016 primary, we wouldn't have to compare anything to Trump's response, idk,” one stated, with another mockingly shifting the topic:

    “I hear she was great at handling her black slaves.”

    Many more derogatory comments flooded the Internet, with some even urging her to “handle her marriage and Bill” first.

    "Like when Americans were waiting to be rescued from Benghazi after 13 hours of no response from the missing Secretary of State?” another jeered at Clinton.

    Trump has been repeatedly called out for refusing to wear face masks, promoting conspiracy theories on the virus’ origins, speculating about upcoming cures, as well as calling for a speedy economic reopening while persisting in his 2020 campaign efforts. POTUS argued in response that a lengthy economic freeze would have a more lasting and detrimental effects on citizens and their livelihood.

    The other day, the US recorded the highest number of new cases of the virus in a single day, with more than 50,000 on Wednesday, as per data provided by Johns Hopkins University. A surge has been registered in several of the states that were first to reopen and ditch restrictions on movement.

    To date, there have been about 2.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, with over 129,000 citizens diagnosed with the virus having died, as per Johns Hopkins University's estimates.

    COVID-19, president, US, US officials, Hillary Clinton
    Votre message a été envoyé!
