Register
06:11 GMT04 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    CIA Director Gina Haspel arrives to brief U.S. congressional leaders on reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. service members in Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2020

    NYT: Intelligence Officials Say There is 'Lack of Direct Evidence' on Russia-Taliban 'Collusion'

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107979/12/1079791257_0:0:2941:1654_1200x675_80_0_0_445e245c66be7a8d52fab1fe567f2366.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007041079791241-nyt-intelligence-officials-say-there-is-lack-of-direct-evidence-on-russia-taliban-collusion-/

    Despite the absence of evidence and waves of criticism from all sides regarding the media allegations that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers, some US officials continue to groundlessly demand sanctions on Moscow over the report.

    The New York Times has released a fresh piece citing a newly-released memo by The National Intelligence Council, saying that the government "lacks direct evidence" on the Russian-Taliban "bounties" case.

    The level of confidence that Russia did "collude" with the Taliban in order to offer rewards for killing US soldiers was described in the new memo as "medium", which The New York Times added "falls short of near certainty". Meanwhile, other agencies have expressed their confidence level to be even lower, saying they "did not have information to support that conclusion at the same level".

    "But, the two officials who discussed the memo in greater detail said, it stressed that the government lacks direct evidence of what the criminal network leaders and G.R.U. officials said at face-to-face meetings so it cannot say with any greater certainty that Russia specifically offered bounties in return for killings of Western soldiers", said the report. 

    Even after having admitted to not obtaining credible evidence of their allegations, the NYT report goes on to cite concerns voiced by several officials that the "assessment of the suspected Russian bounty programme could be politicised".

    “These products are never definitive, ever — there’s always caveats and holes and judgments and qualifications. The White House has portrayed it as not verified, but it’s never verified, so that struck me as misrepresentation. It would be very easy, if you want to take a different spin, to draw those out and amplify the ways it’s inconclusive", former director of the National Counterterrorism Centre Matthew G. Olsen said.
    Members of the Taliban handover their weapons and join in the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Parwiz Parwiz
    What a Story! US Media Date 'Russian Bounties' 5 Years Back, Name 'Key Middleman' in 'Money Transfers'

    The reported memo seems to corrode almost every "reason" behind the allegations ever provided by the media. There is no direct evidence about the contents of the purported "talks" between "GRU" officials and the Taliban, no surveillance is provided to back up the assertions that the criminal ringleader's underlings told the interrogators about the Russian bounties, and the Defence Intelligence Agency admitted to not having information "directly connecting the suspected operation to the Kremlin".

    Even the origin of the money allegedly "seized in a raid on a compound" wasn't confirmed as being related to a bounty.

    Still, the report stuck to the idea that Donald Trump is to be blamed for not taking any action over the so-called "intelligence" that even The New York Times' unnamed officials described as uncertain. 

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters following a classified intelligence briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe on reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. military in Afghanistan, during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 2, 2020.
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters following a classified intelligence briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe on reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. military in Afghanistan, during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 2, 2020.

    Scandal Over Report

    The "Russian bounties" scandal erupted when The New York Times ran a story suggesting that Moscow had offered reward money to Taliban-linked militants to motivate them to kill US troops. The report was rejected by every side to the story: the Kremlin, the White House, the Defence Department and National Intelligence, and the Taliban itself. 

    Despite this, the hype behind the claims continued, with members of the Democratic Party accusing Trump of inaction and ignorance of the matter and demanding sanctions against Russia.

    Related:

    NSA Dissented From CIA Assessment of ‘Russian Bounties’ for Taliban Killings
    Russia Has Never Delivered Weapons to Taliban, Moscow Says on Collusion Claims
    US Media Date 'Russian Bounties' 5 Years Back, Name 'Key Middleman' in 'Money Transfers'
    Tags:
    Taliban, Russia, New York Times, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse