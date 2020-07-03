Alabama Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired at Hoover's Riverchase Galleria

Alabama's Hoover police department responded to reports of shots fired at The Riverchase Galleria on Friday, announcing that "scene is contained". An investigation is ongoing, as the police are "still gathering information" and it is unclear whether there are any injuries or casualties.
According to social media users, witnesses on the site say that shots were fired inside the mall. There are at least four ambulances are reported to be on the scene, along with fire department units.
Scene is contained. Still gathering information. Unknown victims & injuries. More to follow.#hooverpd— Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 3, 2020
Report of shots fired at the galleria. Unknown injuries at this time. Unknown exact location. More information to follow.#hooverpd— Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 3, 2020
Photos allegedly made on the site show law enforcement and emergency services presence in the area.
HAPPENING NOW: Heavy law enforcement presence working a situation at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabamahttps://t.co/ndZttT63Sy pic.twitter.com/EruSyKfyOB— Angelofjustice9 🕊😇⚡🏵📜 (@AngelofJustice9) July 3, 2020
There are 4 ambulances at least on the scene. Witnesses say shots fired inside the mall pic.twitter.com/j3okLV894h— carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) July 3, 2020
According to multiple unconfirmed reports, one suspect has been taken into custody.
I was in the Riverchase Galleria when the shots were fired. The staff at @TorridFashion worked quickly to get all patrons and staff out the back into a safe situation. Thank you, Torrid ladies, for keeping calm and acting.— Gaming with Halekyn (@GamingWithHale) July 3, 2020
Hoover PD on the scene, one suspect in custody.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)