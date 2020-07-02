Day of Rage: Hundreds Protest in New York Against Israel’s Looming West Bank Grab

As crowds of demonstrators marched in Palestinian territories on Wednesday, sympathy protests took place across the world, including in the United States, the main foreign backer and enabler of Israel’s West Bank plans.

A Palestinian solidarity march took place in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, with some protesters warning of a new global conflict should Israel go ahead with plans to take over parts of the West Bank.

Protesters chanted “Occupation is a crime” and “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go”. Many of the marchers waved Palestinian flags and carried banners reading, “Free Palestine” and “End Zionism”.

#DayofRage Palestine solidarity march taking over 5th ave in Brooklyn right now. pic.twitter.com/DsbzoREMO8 — Ash J (@AshAgony) July 1, 2020

​​The gathering, which reportedly brought together some 2,000 people, was notably attended by Orthodox Jews from the anti-Zionist group Neturei Karta (“Guardians of the City”), who support the Palestinians and oppose the West Bank annexation.

Orthodox Jews attend today's Palestinian #DayofRage, against Zionist Israeli occupation and annexation, racism and repression, in Bay Ridge Brooklyn New York pic.twitter.com/9W89ZJPDYB — Top Jewish News (@TopJewishNews) July 2, 2020

​“If they annex the Jordan Valley, it’s World War III. Everything is on the table, everything is a go", one activist told RT’s Caleb Maupin. “If you look at what’s going on, Netanyahu is taking Israel and the Arab world into World War III… after they annex the Jordan Valley, we’re talking about war".

​The demonstration, which marched from the predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Bay Ridge to the majority-Latin American 5th Ave area, was challenged by smaller groups of counter-protesters who held up Israeli flags and pro-Trump banners. There has been no word of clashes between the two groups or with the police.

#DayofRage is under way in Bay Ridge. Approx. 300 people are here to protest Israel's occupation and annexation of Palestine. About a dozen cops are keeping the protest out of the street. Counter-protesters wave Trump banners and the Israeli flag on the opposite sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/Q8uRn8Bdo3 — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) July 1, 2020

​Sympathy protests also occurred in California and New Mexico, as well as outside the US Consulate in Sandton, South Africa, and in South Korea. Thousands of people took part in marches in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday was supposed to go ahead with his long-standing pledge to extend the nation's sovereignty over parts of the West Bank.

However, a Netanyahu ally confirmed that the process would be delayed until an unspecified date later this month because the Israeli government has yet to iron out the final details with the United States, the only major world power to back the initiative.

Israel is expected to take over some 30 percent of the West Bank, including all Israeli settlements there and the strategic Jordan Valley. The Palestinians have vehemently opposed the plan, which would render the idea of a future Palestinian state all but unviable. The United Nations, Russia, China, and the European Union have all warned that annexation would lead to a spike in violence and derail the Middle East peace process.