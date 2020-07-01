Register
21:32 GMT01 July 2020
    Urgent

    House Speaker Pelosi Calls For 'Immediate' Sanctions on Russia Over 'Taliban Bounties' Reports

    © Sputnik /
    US
    5313
    Earlier, the Democratic Senator Bob Menendez formally requested to impose sanctions on Russian top officials, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, over the unconfirmed allegations that Russia offered reward money to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US soldiers.

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the United States must impose sanctions against Russia "immediately" over the claims that Moscow offered "bounties" to Taliban-linked militants so that they kill US troops.

    "We must institute sanctions against Russia and we must do it right away," Pelosi said in an interview to MSNBC.

    Her comments echoed those of Senator Bob Menendez voiced earlier, in which he called for sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top country's official over the allegations sparked in media reports that Moscow offered reward money for Taliban to kill US soldiers.

    Responding to the possibility of sanctions over unconfirmed claims, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the events happening in the United States are "difficult to understand" and "hard to explain".

    The attacks on Russia over the allegations continue despite the fact that the recent Pentagon report did not find any corroborating evidence of Moscow offering bounties, only noting that Russia “very likely continues to support US-Taliban reconciliation efforts in the hope that reconciliation will prevent a long-term US military presence”.

    Department of Defence also repeatedly noted there was no information that could confirm the Friday's piece by The NYT in which the bounties' allegations were sparked. US President Donald Trump dismissed claims that he was informed on the unverified intel on the matter, insisting that "it didn't rise to that level" and suggesting that the "secret source" The NYT cited in its story "probably does not even exist".

    The allegations were denied by all sides, with the Kremlin slamming the reports as "nonsense" and Taliban disproving it and noting that its actions are not related to any intelligence agencies or foreign countries.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Votre message a été envoyé!
