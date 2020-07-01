‘No Summer of Love’: White House Says Seattle CHOP Zone Was a ‘Failed Democrat Experiment’

"I'm pleased to inform everyone that Seattle has been liberated," McEnany said.
"[It] was a failed, four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left, and the results are in: anarchy is anti-American, law and order is essential, peace in our streets will be secured. While the Democrat mayor of Seattle proclaimed that CHAZ [Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone] was to be 'the summer of love,' in fact, it was not," she added, using another name for the autonomous zone.
"In President Trump's America, autonomous zones will have no sanctuary," she continued.
CHOP was a self-declared autonomous zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. The zone was established on June 8 by protesters after the Seattle Police Department (SPD) left its East Precinct building following protests over the police killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota, resident George Floyd in late May. However, on Wednesday, the SPD retook control of the building and arrested at least 31 people for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest and assault.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020
— Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) July 1, 2020
Two teenagers have been killed and three other people injured in shootings in or near the CHOP zone since June 8.
All comments
Show new comments (0)